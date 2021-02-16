SSU VB match moved to March 8

PORTSMOUTH — On the heels of inclement weather expected to hit the Tri-State Area, the Shawnee State men’s soccer, women’s soccer and volleyball programs have postponed their contests against Pikeville and Cumberlands (Ky.).

The men’s and women’s soccer teams, which were slated to play their first contests at Pikeville on Sunday afternoon, had those affairs wiped out due to weather concerns.

The make up for the road trip southbound on U.S. 23 has yet to be determined.

As for the Shawnee State volleyball team’s home-opening match against Cumberlands (Ky.), that affair has officially been moved to Monday, March 8 at 6 p.m.

The contest was scheduled for Monday, Feb. 15 (at 6 p.m.) — but was moved due to the expected presence of Winter Storm Uri.

Additional schedule changes will be made available on www.ssubears.com, and on Twitter (@SSUBears) and on Facebook (Shawnee State Athletics) as needed and necessary.