‘Burg’s Dingus among SSU runners at MVNU

MOUNT VERNON — In addition to the Grand Valley State Big Meet, the Shawnee State University men’s and women’s track and field programs also sent runners to the inaugural Mount Vernon Nazarene Meet —with Thryceton Deckard, Alyssa Dingus and Noah Kanniard each posting strong showings to lead the contingent that competed on Friday evening.

While competing in just singular running events during the meet, Shawnee State combined for 30 points overall.

SSU Women

On the women’s side of the spectrum, Wheelersburg’s Alyssa Dingus was the lone representative, ultimately competing in the 400-meter dash and the 600-meter run for Shawnee State.

The freshman set a new personal-best of 1:53.30 en route to a second-place showing in the 600, and added in a 1:10.08 to finish sixth in the 400.

SSU Men

In the one-mile run and the 600 and 800-meter spurts, the Shawnee State men put two runners each inside the necessary point window — with Deckard’s 2:01.98 leading the Bears to a third-place showing in the 800-meter run.

Aidan Judd of Waverly added in an eighth-place run in the same event, notching a 2:12.30 to finish in the final point slot of the 13-runner field.

Kanniard of Adena, who finished third of 25 runners in the one mile, added in a time of 4:30.19 — while Judd again claimed the final point slot in a second event, running a 4:34.32 in the mile.

Behind that trio, Ethan Miller (Rock Hill) and Hunter Bennington (South Webster) finished sixth and seventh in the 600-meter run (1:39.49 and 1:44.30), while a quintet of SSU runners — including Alex Morris of Valley (12th, 9:28.51), Eric Hacker of Unioto (16th, 9:39.21), Ethan LaFon of Fairland (21st, 9:46.68), Jacob Nichols of Piketon (23rd, 9:54.83) and Hunter Parsons of Meigs (24th, 10:10.63) — rounded out the competitors in the 3,000-meter run.

For more information on SSU Bears Athletics, visit www.ssubears.com or visit the Twitter and Facebook pages at https://twitter.com/SSUBears and https://www.facebook.com/SSUBears. For more information on how to join the SSU Bear Club or for sponsorship of specific SSU players or events, visit https://givetossu.com/bear-club and https://givetossu.com/sponsorthebears.