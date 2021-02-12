Hensley wins SSU tennis first-ever MSC POW

PORTSMOUTH — Behind an excellent weekend that saw Shawnee State’s Kierstin Hensley win in resounding fashion at the No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles slots in a 4-3 overall victory over Mount Vernon Nazarene, the graduate transfer product from Russell (Ky.) was named as the Mid-South Conference Women’s Tennis Player of the Week on Monday afternoon, as announced by conference officials.

Hensley, who is ranked as the No. 4 overall player in the NAIA’s East Region and the No. 15 overall talent nationally in NAIA competition, teamed with Claire Carruthers to defeat Mount Vernon Nazarene’s Hannah Fugate and Emily Allison at No. 1 doubles (6-4) — providing SSU with its only doubles win.

Down 1-0 in the match after MVNU took doubles contests at No. 2 and No. 3 doubles, Hensley won 12 of 14 games against Fugate at No. 1 singles (6-0, 6-2) — setting the tone for SSU as the Bears won four of the six singles matches to win the non-conference matchup.

Hensley’s 15th-place ranking nationally puts her third among all Mid-South Conference singles talents.

The senior is only ranked behind Cumberland’s (Tenn.) Ainhoa Garijo Garrido and Cumberlands (Ky.)’s Tomoni Nagao, who are first and second in the NAIA East Region and sixth and seventh nationally in the Oracle ITA-NAIA National Rankings.

Academically, Hensley has done her part in the classroom as well.

The master’s degree hopeful currently holds a 4.0 GPA in occupational therapy.

For more on the overall standings, please visit https://www.wearecollegetennis.com/2020/11/19/oracle-ita-naia-womens-final-fall-rankings/.

