7 SSU women swimmers named academic all-MSC

PORTSMOUTH — The Shawnee State University women’s swimming team proved to be stout in the classroom, as the Gerald Cadogan-coached group put seven individuals — including Courtney Jones, Cassie Link, Recie Spangler, Ashley Smith, Hanna Tackett, Wenjie Lu and Kenzie Pennington — on the Academic all-Mid-South Conference unit as announced by conference officials on Wednesday.

Shawnee State’s seven honorees in its inaugural season of competition on the women’s side of the spectrum was the third-most among all women’s swimming programs.

Cumberlands (Ky.) led the way with 13 honorees while Indiana Wesleyan, a MSC affiliate member in the sport, had nine.

Jones, who notched a perfect 4.0 GPA to lead the group, has already notched over 80 hours of academic credit as a biology major, while Cassie Link — who joined Jones in posting GPAs above 3.9 — holds a 3.93.

Link already has a bachelor’s degree, and is pursuing a master’s degree in occupational therapy.

Spangler, who was next in line with a 3.83 GPA, is a general chemistry major who has nearly 110 hours of academic credit to her line.

She already has an associate’s degree from Shawnee State.

Smith, who posted a 3.74 GPA, has over 50 hours of academic credit to her name as an early childhood education major while Tackett — of Lucasville — has a 3.67 GPA with more than 65 hours of academic credit on her line as a biology major.

Lu, with more than 125 hours of academic credit to her name, has earned a 3.62 GPA in sport management while Pennington, who holds a 3.61 GPA with more than 125 hours earned in her own right, is an exercise science major.

