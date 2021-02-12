SSU women ranked 18th in latest NAIA poll

PORTSMOUTH — The Shawnee State University women’s basketball team continued to be among the flag-bearers of the Mid-South Conference from a rankings standpoint, taking home 266 points in all to claim the 18th position in the latest version of the NAIA Women’s Basketball Coaches Poll.

Shawnee State (16-6, 10-6 MSC) continues to be led by Brandie Snow (17.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.9 steals), Carson Roney (12.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.3 steals, 50-percent shooting) and Anyia Pride (12 points, 7.5 rebounds, one steal).

Marnae Holland is averaging 9.7 points and 5.4 rebounds per game coming off the bench, while Natalie Zuchowski holds averages of 7.8 points and 3.5 rebounds in a bench role.

The remaining two starters for Shawnee State, Bethany Mackin and Abbie Kallner, are averaging 5.7 and 5.4 points per contest respectively.

Kallner, in particular, has been critical for SSU over the past two weeks, as the Wheelersburg native and sophomore point guard has scored at least nine points in each of her last four games — while shooting at or better than 50-percent from the field in each of those contests.

She scored a career-high 14 points against Thomas More on Monday.

For more information on SSU Bears Athletics, visit www.ssubears.com or visit the Twitter and Facebook pages at https://twitter.com/SSUBears and https://www.facebook.com/SSUBears. For more information on how to join the SSU Bear Club or for sponsorship of specific SSU players or events, visit https://givetossu.com/bear-club and https://givetossu.com/sponsorthebears.