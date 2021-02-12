Rader named to COSMA HOF

PORTSMOUTH — Shawnee State Sport Studies Program Director and former Shawnee State head volleyball coach Dr. Steven Rader continues to add honors to his nameplate — as the veteran teacher, administrator and former coach, athletic director and sports information director was officially inducted into the COSMA (Commission on Sport Management Accreditation) Hall of Fame on Wednesday.

Rader, a seven-year veteran of COSMA, continues to add to his list of accolades.

The 25-year Shawnee State veteran won the Ralph Kavanaugh Award as a member of Shawnee State’s Hall of Fame Class of 2020, and in January, was named to the 2019-20 all-MSC Faculty Team for his work at SSU.

In joining the COSMA Hall of Fame, Rader was also named as a Master Professor in the sport management field by the Fort Collins, Colo.-based organization, which adheres to provide quality education in sport management professions through its vision and mission statements as posted by the accrediting body.

COSMA Vision

The vision of COSMA is to be the leader in mission-driven and outcomes-based programmatic accreditation for sport management education for student-oriented institutions of higher education worldwide.

COSMA Mission

The Commission on Sport Management Accreditation is a specialized accrediting body whose purpose is to promote and recognize excellence in sport management education worldwide in colleges and universities at the bachelors, master’s and doctoral levels through specialized accreditation.

Over his career at Shawnee State, it is clear that Rader has established a strong penchant for success within his programs.

In addition to the alums mentioned here, Rader has also produced alums like Codee Arthur and Jake Dorow, who formed successful careers in parks and recreation (Arthur) and sports information (Dorow).

Others — such as Mason Wisner, Brandon Blackwelder, Devon Carter and Mark Bryant — were successful athletically and academically at SSU and have gone on to have strong careers either inside or outside of the sport management realm.

Then there’s alums like Curt Laird and Todd Vatter, who have followed Rader’s path into higher education.

They are among many who have come out of Rader’s tree, and have branched out to make significant impacts in various areas.

