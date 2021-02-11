ND’s Cassidy signs with WV Wesleyan

PORTSMOUTH — One of the area’s top softball players made her next home official — as of last Friday.

Notre Dame senior Isabel Cassidy, at a signing ceremony and joined by parents Dan and Amy Cassidy and siblings Luke and Alex Cassidy, made it official that she would be signing to continue her education and softball career by attending West Virginia Wesleyan College — located in Buckhannon, West Virginia.

Cassidy, a two-time all-Southern Ohio Conference Division I player for her work on the diamond during her freshman and sophomore seasons, will be attending West Virginia Wesleyan beginning this fall — making the jump from one successful program to another.

“I’m really excited, there’s some really good girls in the program and it’s a great program,” Cassidy said, at her signing. “I’m excited to get in there and see what I can do to contribute.”

As a member of the 2019 Lady Titans’ team, Cassidy helped push ND to a Division IV district championship win — and a berth in the regional tournament at Pickerington Central.

Her freshman season saw her connect on 44 hits in 87 at-bats for a .506 batting average, and a year later during her sophomore season post a career-best .616 batting average while driving in 25 runs and going 5-0 in the circle in 26 innings pitched.

WV Wesleyan’s softball program has posed similar levels of success to what Cassidy and other girls sports at ND have seen in the last decade.

As a member of the Mountain East Conference — an NCAA Division II-level athletic conference — the Bobcats most recently claimed the 2017 MEC Tournament championship, posting a 94-24 combined record in the two years spanning the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

“It stood out to me that they’re a tight-knit team, somewhere that always competes and wins its conference,” Cassidy said. “It’s a really nice school too, and they have what I want to major in. It kind of came together at the very end.”

A three-sport athlete during her time at Notre Dame, Cassidy has excelled in every area and every sport she’s been a part of.

In addition to her all-league honors in softball, she was named all-SOC her junior season in basketball, will be again this season when the awards are released, and was named all-SOC first team during her junior and senior tennis seasons.

It was that versatility — and athleticism — that stood out to the WV Wesleyan staff headed by 27-year head coach Steve Warner, who has compiled a 1,075-395-1 record during his time in Buckhannon.

“They told me I could be a real asset to the team, discussed my athleticism and that once I got there, my hitting could really help them out,” Cassidy said. “Middle infield was really something they tried keying-in on in this 2021 recruiting class.”

Both Notre Dame and WV Wesleyan also share the fact that their 2020 seasons were cancelled due to COVID-19.

Cassidy noted that she and her teammates are excited for another season together on the diamond this spring — as they prepare to defend their 2019 district championship.

“It’s been a lot of fun. I’m sad to see it go. I wouldn’t be here without them, and they really helped me throughout all this,” Cassidy said. “I’m as good as I am because of them — they helped push me, we help push each other. Very excited for our upcoming senior year.”

Upon graduation from ND this spring and enrollment at WV Wesleyan, Cassidy said she plans to pursue a major in the field of Health Sciences — where she then hopes to become a Physical Therapist.

Although it’s been a long journey, the Lady Titan senior is quite ready for the road ahead after being joined by her friends and family at her signing ceremony.

“It means everything, because it’s been such a long road,” Cassidy said. “It’s been such a long process with last year and COVID, to be here now and have them here celebrating means everything.”

Notre Dame senior Isabel Cassidy (center-right seated) signed to continue her education and play collegiate softball while attending West Virginia Wesleyan College at a signing ceremony last Friday. Pictured are (L-R, front row:) Dan Cassidy, Amy Cassidy, Isabel Cassidy and Ann Kirby. (L-R, back row:) Matt Mader, Luke Cassidy, Alex Cassidy, Bob Boldman and J.D. McKenzie. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/02/web1_Cassidy-signing-pic.jpg Notre Dame senior Isabel Cassidy (center-right seated) signed to continue her education and play collegiate softball while attending West Virginia Wesleyan College at a signing ceremony last Friday. Pictured are (L-R, front row:) Dan Cassidy, Amy Cassidy, Isabel Cassidy and Ann Kirby. (L-R, back row:) Matt Mader, Luke Cassidy, Alex Cassidy, Bob Boldman and J.D. McKenzie. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved