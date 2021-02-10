SSU Freed-Hardeman doubleheader postponed

PORTSMOUTH — The Shawnee State University women’s and men’s basketball doubleheader against Freed-Hardeman, scheduled for Thursday (Feb. 11) at 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. respectively, has been postponed due to inclement weather arriving in the Mid-South region of the country.

A reschedule date between the Bears and the Lions has not yet been immediately determined.

Further updates will come as they are made available at www.ssubears.com.

