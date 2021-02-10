No. 12 Bears drop road bout at No. 4 Saints, 64-54

CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — The Shawnee State University women’s basketball team held the No. 4-ranked Thomas More Saints to 30.1-percent shooting and overcame a 28-19 second-quarter deficit to take a 38-37 lead with 6:12 to play in the third quarter, but couldn’t knock off Thomas More.

In the end, a 26-10 run by the Saints over a span of 9:23 allowed the hosts to walk away with a 64-54 victory over the Bears on Monday evening in a Mid-South Conference contest in Crestview Hills (Ky.).

While Shawnee State’s defense held Thomas More to 30.1-percent, the No. 12-ranked Bears shot just 29.4-percent for the contest — and 24-percent in the second half.

The Bears were also edged on the glass by a 43-41 margin and committed 24 turnovers on the offensive end, while posting just four assists, as Thomas More had just 11 miscues and countered with 10 assists by contrast.

Throughout the opening half, Abbie Kallner proved to be huge for Shawnee State, scoring six of its first 10 points to ultimately lead the Bears to a 12-10 lead at the first media timeout with 4:28 to play in the opening quarter.

An 18-7 run by Thomas More allowed the Saints to take the largest lead of the first half for either team at 28-19 with 7:06 to play, but Kallner again proved to be critical, draining a third first-half three-pointer with 2:24 to play in the opening half.

She then scored on an and-one with 1:55 to play, allowing Shawnee State to draw within a point, 32-31, at the half via a 12-4 run.

Continuing on its late first-half momentum, Shawnee State — down 37-33 with 7:42 to play in the third quarter — got five quick points from Brandie Snow to take a 38-37 lead with 6:12 to go.

However, the one-point lead at that time proved to be Shawnee State’s last, as after a two-and-a-half minute scoring drought from both sides, Thomas More hit five of its eight threes in the contest over the game’s final 13-and-a-half minutes.

It aided greatly in its game-deciding 26-10 blast.

In the loss, Shawnee State (16-6, 10-6 MSC) was led by Kallner’s 14 points and six rebounds, along with Snow’s 12 rebounds and 11 points.

Carson Roney chipped in 12 points and eight rebounds to join the duo in double figures.

Shawnee State is scheduled to return home on Thursday and Saturday against Freed-Hardeman and Bethel for its final home contests of the season.

Game times are set for 5:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. respectively.

