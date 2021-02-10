Jones wins fourth MSC Player of the Week award

Shawnee State senior guard James Jones continues to build a strong case for high mention in postseason accolades, as the native of Chicago, Ill. won his fourth Mid-South Conference Player of the Week Award of the season Monday afternoon in a release put out by conference officials.

With his fourth MSC Player of the Week Award for the 2020-21 season, Jones has officially won more conference player of the week honors than any other SSU men’s basketball player in school history. He broke a tie with former SSU greats Andre Horton and Tyler Morgan, who had each won three conference player of the week honors themselves, with this week’s honor.

Jones, who averaged 20 points, 7.5 rebounds, and five assists over the course of the week, showcased a tremendous floor game at home against Pikeville, coming within two assists of a triple-double while shooting 45 percent from the floor, 50 percent from three-point range and 85 percent from the free throw line in a 101-90 victory over UPike.

Against Cumberlands (Ky.), Jones scored 15 of his 22 points in the first half — including nine of Shawnee State’s first 14 points in the game — to help the Bears claim a critical 85-78 road victory.

For the season, Jones leads Shawnee State in scoring (19.7), assists (4.9) and free throw percentage (81.9). All of those marks are also third overall of all qualifying players in the Mid-South Conference. Jones is also averaging 5.7 rebounds and shooting 46.5 percent from the field.

For more information on SSU Bears Athletics, visit www.ssubears.com or visit the Twitter and Facebook pages at https://twitter.com/SSUBears and https://www.facebook.com/SSUBears. For more information on how to join the SSU Bear Club or for sponsorship of specific SSU players or events, visit https://givetossu.com/bear-club and https://givetossu.com/sponsorthebears.