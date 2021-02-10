RedStorm’s Blevins named RSC Player of the Week

MIDDLETOWN — University of Rio Grande forward Shiloah Blevins averaged a double-double to earn River States Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week for Feb. 1-7.

The 6-5 sophomore from South Webster put up 18.0 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game in two contests.

He also shot 56-percent from the field as the RedStorm went 2-0 versus RSC competition.

Blevins first had 15 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks in a win over WVU Tech, including the winning dunk at the buzzer.

He followed that up with 21 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in a victory versus Carlow.

Rio Grande will be at Ohio Christian on Thursday (Feb. 11).