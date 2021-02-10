Ohio girls basketball AP poll — February 9

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio girl’s high school basketball polls of the 2020-2021 season with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, and total points:

DIVISION I 1, Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (18) 19-0 202 2, Newark (2) 19-1 166 3, Mason 17-0 140 4, Centerville 18-2 128 5, Tol. Notre Dame 9-1 121 6, Dublin Coffman 17-1 81 7, Can. Glenoak 14-4 65 8, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 15-1 58 9, Huber Hts. Wayne 14-3 53 10, Bellbrook (1) 18-3 46

Others receiving 12 or more points: Trenton Edgewood 28. Akr. Hoban 15. Reynoldsburg 13. Sylvania Northview 12.

DIVISION II 1, Thornville Sheridan (6) 18-1 182 2, Napoleon (7) 17-1 172 3, Granville (1) 19-1 137 4, McArthur Vinton County (1) 19-1 126 5, Tipp City Tippecanoe (2) 19-0 108 6, Lima Bath 18-2 95 7, Shaker Hts. Laurel (3) 15-3 85 8, Poland Seminary 18-1 79 9, Alliance Marlington 15-2 46 10, Circleville 12-2 36

Others receiving 12 or more points: Day. Carroll (1) 29. Perry 14.

DIVISION III 1, Berlin Hiland (17) 20-1 203 2, Cardington-Lincoln (3) 17-0 157 3, W. Liberty-Salem (1) 21-0 143 4, Beverly Ft. Frye 17-1 119 5, Ottawa-Glandorf 18-2 98 6, Sardinia Eastern 20-2 88 7, Willard 16-2 70 8, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 19-1 66 9, Cin. Purcell Marian 15-2 60 10, Worthington Christian 17-1 28

Others receiving 12 or more points: Albany Alexander 21. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 21. Proctorville Fairland 13. Apple Creek Waynedale 12.

DIVISION IV 1, Ft. Loramie (18) 20-1 199 2, Sugar Grove Berne Union (1) 18-1 161 3, Minster 19-1 153 4, Peebles 14-1 138 5, Portsmouth Notre Dame 18-1 107 6, New Madison Tri-Village (1) 17-2 85 (tie) New Washington Buckeye Cent. 1 7-1 85 8, Xenia Legacy Christian Academy (1) 17-3 51 9, Cin. Country Day 12-1 44 10, Newark Cath. 11-1 43

Others receiving 12 or more points: New Knoxville 36. Lancaster Fisher Cath. 13. McDonald 12.