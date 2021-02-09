No. 12 Bears fall late to Patriots, 70-63

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. — The No. 12-ranked Shawnee State women’s basketball team got 21 points on high efficiency from Carson Roney — and were able to get nine points apiece from Abbie Kallner and Bethany Mackin — but after leading for 28:25 of the contest’s first 28:41, couldn’t withstand a late rally from Cumberlands (Ky.).

The host Patriots went on a 12-5 fourth-quarter spurt to regain the lead and keep control for good — as the Bears fell 70-63 to the Patriots on Saturday afternoon in Williamsburg, Ky.

Shawnee State, which led by as many as 11 points during the contest, held Cumberlands (Ky.) to 36.5-percent shooting and forced 20 turnovers, but also turned the ball over 20 times on its own end — and were outrebounded by a plus-13 margin (48-35) on the glass.

Roney immediately got Shawnee State (16-5, 10-5 MSC) off and running, scoring seven of SSU’s first 13 points en route to giving the Bears a nine-point lead (13-4) with 5:17 to play in the opening quarter.

By the beginning of the second frame, Cumberland (13-4, 9-4 MSC) had cut Shawnee State’s lead to a single point at 15-14 — but Roney, Kallner and Marnae Holland responded in a big way.

From the 9:01 to 5:17 marks of the second frame, the aforementioned trio scored or assisted on every bucket in a 12-2 spurt that allowed Shawnee State to take its largest lead of the contest at 27-16.

Kallner, in particular, came up with huge timely buckets by draining two threes in the run — while Roney added a third trey, allowing SSU to lay claim to a 33-28 halftime lead.

The trio continued to do damage early in the third quarter, scoring six of Shawnee State’s 10 points to give the Bears a 43-37 lead with 3:25 to play, but the tide began to shift as Carla Covane became increasingly active.

Covane scored each of Cumberlands’ last six third-quarter tallies, allowing the Patriots to knot the score at 45 apiece at the end of the frame.

Down by a 47-45 margin with 9:46 remaining, Hagen Schaefer came off the bench to drain a three-pointer with 9:39 left to give Shawnee State the lead back — and Roney added in another conversion with 8:55 to go to put the Bears up by three (50-47).

However, following Roney’s basket, the Bears struggled to score.

Over the following 5:20, Shawnee State connected on just one field goal, allowing the subsequent 12-5 run by Cumberlands as the Patriots took a 59-55 advantage with 4:20 remaining.

That advantage held until the 3:35 mark when SSU attempted a quick rally, scoring four straight points off buckets by Roney and Bethany Mackin to tie the score.

However, Cumberlands closed the game out with a 9-1 push — and only allowed one additional field goal over the final three minutes to send the Bears home in defeat.

For more information on SSU Bears Athletics, visit www.ssubears.com or visit the Twitter and Facebook pages at https://twitter.com/SSUBears and https://www.facebook.com/SSUBears. For more information on how to join the SSU Bear Club or for sponsorship of specific SSU players or events, visit https://givetossu.com/bear-club and https://givetossu.com/sponsorthebears.