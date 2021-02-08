Tigers hand Pirates first loss of season

WHEELERSBURG — Free basketball was required to determine the fate of this Southern Ohio Conference Division II heavyweight bout.

With the overtime period favoring visiting Waverly (13-3, 10-2 SOC II) by a 14-4 margin, the Tigers indeed knocked off host Wheelersburg (16-1, 12-1 SOC II) in Pirate Country for the second consecutive season.

The result — a 57-47 Waverly win — was the Pirates’ first defeat of the 2020-21 season, just as it was last year when the rivals split their season series with the visitor winning each matchup.

Tigers junior Trey Robertson led all scorers with a game-high 33 points.

After scoring nine in the game’s opening period and 11 through the first three frames, Robertson poured in 18 of his 33 in the fourth quarter and overtime to help guide Waverly to the win.

Tigers forward Zeke Brown also scored in double figures with 15 points, 10 of which came in the second half or overtime.

After trailing 23-15 at halftime, the Pirates clawed their way back to trail the Tigers by just one at 28-27 entering the fourth.

Seniors Carter McCorkle and Matthew Miller led ‘Burg with 15 points each — as both had one field goal in the extra four-minute overtime.

The result does include some bearing on the SOC II championship race, but only if the Pirates were to drop another game of their final three league contests.

Road games versus Eastern (on Tuesday night) and Northwest (on Wednesday night), and a home game against South Webster on Friday night, concludes Wheelersburg’s SOC II and regular-season schedule as of Monday.

If the Pirates were to sweep this week’s league games, they will conclude the season with their third consecutive SOC II championship.

A loss would give Waverly life in the league race with four games to play itself — before the end of its regular season.

Waverly 13 10 5 15 14 — 57

Wheelersburg 6 9 12 16 4 — 47

WAVERLY 57 (13-3, 10-2 SOC II)

Mark Stulley 1 0-0 2, Gage Wheeler 1 0-0 3, Trey Robertson 9 12-14 33, Will Futhey 1 0-2 2, Zeke Brown 5 4-8 15, Phoenix Wolf 1 0-0 2; TOTALS 18 16-24 57; Three-point field goals: 5 (Trey Robertson 3, Gage Wheeler and Zeke Brown 1 apiece)

WHEELERSBURG 47 (16-1, 12-1 SOC II)

Aaron Jolly 0 0-0 0, Matthew Miller 7 1-1 15, Eli Swords 0 0-0 0, Jonah Lawson 0 0-0 0, Carter McCorkle 7 0-1 15, J.J. Truitt 3 2-2 9, Gage Adkins 1 0-2 2, Kenny Sanderlin 2 1-2 6; TOTALS 20 4-8 47; Three-point field goals: 3 (Carter McCorkle, J.J. Truitt and Kenny Sanderlin 1 apiece)

By Jacob Smith

