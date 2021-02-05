Snow ties career-high in SSU win over UPike

PORTSMOUTH — The tides turned quite drastically after the first quarter of the No. 12-ranked Shawnee State women’s win over Pikeville on Thursday.

After trailing the visiting (RV) Bears by six entering the second period, the host Bears outpaced — and outscored — UPike 61-47 en route to their 80-72 win in Mid-South Conference play.

Shawnee State improved to 16-4 (10-4 MSC) with the bounce-back win, following Saturday’s 17-point loss to No. 16 Lindsey Wilson.

“I thought that our kids did a good job of regrouping,” SSU coach Jeff Nickel said, after the win. “Some things didn’t really go our way in the first quarter, and we got away from our gameplan, but I think that we got back to it in the second quarter and put ourselves in a really good position to make the push that we made in the second half. I felt that we were really consistent for the most part, outside of the last five minutes of that first quarter. We were pretty consistent and pretty steady with our gameplan. I am really proud of our kids.”

SSU, in shooting a game-best 53.3-percent from the field in the second half, received a career-matching scoring effort from junior guard Brandie Snow.

On 13-of-22 floor shooting, and 8-of-9 foul shooting, Snow’s game-high 35 points tied her career-best mark — set in a Dec. 31, 2020 (77-69) Bears’ win over Cumberlands (Ky.).

It was the ninth time in SSU’s 20-played games she’s surpassed the 20-point mark, as she’s averaging 18.7 points per game in leading the Bears to a 16-4 mark.

In addition to her scoring numbers, Snow grabbed eight rebounds and dished out five assists — second on SSU behind Abbie Kallner, who scored nine and had eight dimes.

“Brandie did an outstanding job,” Nickel said. “She played a complete game. She rebounded, defended, and moved the basketball really well. I felt like she had an excellent game.”

Snow and Kallner neared double-doubles in the eight-point win, while forwards Anyia Pride and Carson Roney indeed recorded at least 10 points and 10 rebounds to qualify for that signature stat.

Pride — playing all 40 minutes — recorded 11 points and a game-high 16 rebounds, while Roney had 12 points and 13 boards in 35 minutes and 53 seconds of game action.

The Bears held UPike in check offensively, forcing it to shoot just 36.2-percent from the field on 29-of-80 shooting — and commit a game-high 15 turnovers.

The win gave SSU a split with its MSC foe — after falling to the Bears earlier this season in Pikeville (92-74).

The No. 12-ranked Bears have just six games remaining in the regular schedule, beginning with Saturday’s road trip to face (RV) Cumberlands (Ky.) and into Monday’s pivotal game against No. 4 Thomas More — currently the top-ranked team in the MSC race.

“This is a big opportunity for us, going down there and playing,” Nickel said. “It’s always a tough place to play and a tough environment when you go on the road. I think it’s going to be a big opportunity for us to build some momentum and continue that. We look forward to the opportunity and we’re going to do the best that we can to play our game on Saturday.”

Pikeville 25 11 20 16 — 72

Shawnee State 19 16 26 19 — 80

PIKEVILLE 72 (13-7)

Bailey Frazier 2 0-0 4, Brianna Burbridge 12 1-2 26, Hailey Free 3 6-6 13, Sierra Feltner 4 0-0 10, Morgan Stamper 3 1-3 13, Alexis Reed 2 0-0 5, Fatma Auoinet 0 0-0 0, Julia Parker 2 0-0 5, Zaria Hollier 1 0-0 2; TOTALS 29 8-11 72; Three-point field goals: 6 (Sierra Feltner 2, Brianna Burbridge, Hailey Free, Alexis Reed and Julia Parker 1 apiece)

SHAWNEE STATE 80 (16-4, 10-4 MSC )

Carson Roney 6 0-0 12, Anyia Pride 4 3-5 11, Brandie Snow 13 8-9 35, Abbie Kallner 4 0-4 9, Bethany Mackin 1 2-4 4, Kambrayia Elzy 0 0-0 0, Marnae Holland 1 2-2 4, Hagen Schaefer 1 0-0 3, Natalie Zuchowski 1 0-0 2; TOTALS 31 15-24 80; Three-point field goals: 3 (Brandie Snow, Abbie Kallner, Hagen Schaefer 1 apiece)

Four Bears near double-double in eight-point win

