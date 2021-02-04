Portsmouth’s Brown joins SSU men’s tennis

PORTSMOUTH — The Shawnee State University men’s tennis program has had its fair share of local players come in and contribute over the program’s short four-year existence, and it has added another name to that list in Jairemiah Brown — a graduate of Portsmouth High School.

Originally hailing from Texas, Brown has spent most of his life living in Portsmouth.

“I was born in Houston, Texas, but I came here when I was about four, so I’m basically from here,” Brown said.

Even though Brown has spent a long time in the area, he has not actually spent a long time playing the sport he loves.

Having not considered the thought of playing tennis until his sophomore year of high school, he eventually agreed to give it a chance after a friend recommended the sport to him.

“In my sophomore year of high school, my friend said, ‘You should play tennis,’ and I told him, ‘Okay,’” Brown said. “From that day on I fell in love with it.”

The love of the game would eventually lead him to encountering some of the players that were on the roster on his own accord at the Shawnee State tennis courts.

They then introduced him to head tennis coach, Steve Boone.

“Jairemiah brings raw talent, enthusiasm, and a desire to want to improve and be as competitive as possible,” Boone said, when asked about what Brown brings to the table.

Beyond being a two-year letterwinner in tennis at Portsmouth High School, Brown was also part of the football team and show choir for four years and a member of the physics club.

