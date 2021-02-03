Ohio girls basketball AP poll — February 2

The Top Ten teams in the girls Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 2020-2021 season with first-place votes in parentheses, win-loss record and total points:

DIVISION I 1, Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (15) 19-0 170 2, Newark (2) 18-1 132 3, Mason 15-0 129 4, Tol. Notre Dame 7-1 103 5, Centerville 14-2 101 6, Bellbrook (1) 16-2 79 7, Huber Hts. Wayne 13-2 74 8, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 13-1 35 9, Dublin Coffman 15-1 34 10, Can. Glenoak 13-3 30

Others receiving 12 or more points: Trenton Edgewood 26. Sylvania Northview 23. Akr. Hoban 21. Reynoldsburg 16.

DIVISION II 1, Thornville Sheridan (3) 15-1 151 (tie) Napoleon (8) 15-1 151 3, Granville (2) 18-1 114 4, McArthur Vinton County 18-1 112 5, Lima Bath 17-2 92 6, Tipp City Tippecanoe (1) 15-0 83 7, Shaker Hts. Laurel (3) 13-3 66 8, Poland Seminary 15-1 47 9, Alliance Marlington 15-2 38 10, Circleville 11-2 33

Others receiving 12 or more points: Day. Carroll (1) 21. Perry 15.

DIVISION III 1, Berlin Hiland (14) 16-1 171 2, Cardington-Lincoln (3) 15-0 129 3, W. Liberty-Salem (1) 17-0 120 4, Beverly Ft. Frye 15-1 96 5, Willard 15-1 88 6, Ottawa-Glandorf 17-2 84 7, Sardinia Eastern 18-2 65 8, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 18-1 42 9, Cin. Purcell Marian 11-2 31 10, Albany Alexander 16-3 30

Others receiving 12 or more points: Worthington Christian 19. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 17. Proctorville Fairland 16. Apple Creek Waynedale 14. Elyria Cath. 13. Wheelersburg 12.

DIVISION IV 1, Ft. Loramie (15) 18-1 169 2, Sugar Grove Berne Union (1) 17-1 128 3, Peebles 12-1 112 4, Minster 16-1 107 (tie)Portsmouth Notre Dame 15-1 107 6, Xenia Legacy Christian Academy (1) 16-1 89 7, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 16-1 73 8, Cin. Country Day 10-0 59 9, New Madison Tri-Village (1) 14-2 55 10, Newark Cath. 10-1 40

Others receiving 12 or more points: New Knoxville 16.