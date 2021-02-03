Ohio girls basketball AP poll — February 2

The Top Ten teams in the girls Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 2020-2021 season with first-place votes in parentheses, win-loss record and total points:
|DIVISION I
|1, Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (15)
|19-0
|170
|2, Newark (2)
|18-1
|132
|3, Mason
|15-0
|129
|4, Tol. Notre Dame
|7-1
|103
|5, Centerville
|14-2
|101
|6, Bellbrook (1)
|16-2
|79
|7, Huber Hts. Wayne
|13-2
|74
|8, Pataskala Watkins Memorial
|13-1
|35
|9, Dublin Coffman
|15-1
|34
|10, Can. Glenoak
|13-3
|30
Others receiving 12 or more points: Trenton Edgewood 26. Sylvania Northview 23. Akr. Hoban 21. Reynoldsburg 16.
|DIVISION II
|1, Thornville Sheridan (3)
|15-1
|151
|(tie) Napoleon (8)
|15-1
|151
|3, Granville (2)
|18-1
|114
|4, McArthur Vinton County
|18-1
|112
|5, Lima Bath
|17-2
|92
|6, Tipp City Tippecanoe (1)
|15-0
|83
|7, Shaker Hts. Laurel (3)
|13-3
|66
|8, Poland Seminary
|15-1
|47
|9, Alliance Marlington
|15-2
|38
|10, Circleville
|11-2
|33
Others receiving 12 or more points: Day. Carroll (1) 21. Perry 15.
|DIVISION III
|1, Berlin Hiland (14)
|16-1
|171
|2, Cardington-Lincoln (3)
|15-0
|129
|3, W. Liberty-Salem (1)
|17-0
|120
|4, Beverly Ft. Frye
|15-1
|96
|5, Willard
|15-1
|88
|6, Ottawa-Glandorf
|17-2
|84
|7, Sardinia Eastern
|18-2
|65
|8, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant
|18-1
|42
|9, Cin. Purcell Marian
|11-2
|31
|10, Albany Alexander
|16-3
|30
Others receiving 12 or more points: Worthington Christian 19. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 17. Proctorville Fairland 16. Apple Creek Waynedale 14. Elyria Cath. 13. Wheelersburg 12.
|DIVISION IV
|1, Ft. Loramie (15)
|18-1
|169
|2, Sugar Grove Berne Union (1)
|17-1
|128
|3, Peebles
|12-1
|112
|4, Minster
|16-1
|107
|(tie)Portsmouth Notre Dame
|15-1
|107
|6, Xenia Legacy Christian Academy (1)
|16-1
|89
|7, New Washington Buckeye Cent.
|16-1
|73
|8, Cin. Country Day
|10-0
|59
|9, New Madison Tri-Village (1)
|14-2
|55
|10, Newark Cath.
|10-1
|40
Others receiving 12 or more points: New Knoxville 16.