No. 12 Bears fall to No. 16 Blue Raiders

COLUMBIA, Ky. — The Shawnee State University women’s basketball team got a 26-point, nine-rebound, five-assist effort from Brandie Snow — and Anyia Pride put up her second consecutive double-double with a 14-point, 12-rebound line — but their efforts weren’t enough on Saturday.

That’s because the No. 12-ranked Bears fell to No. 16 Lindsey Wilson 84-67 in a Mid-South Conference contest at Biggers Sports Center in Columbia, Ky.

Shawnee State, which shot a respectable 40.7-percent from the field, went 24-of-59 from the floor and a solid 8-of-18 from long range — but allowed Lindsey Wilson to shoot 43.3-percent (29-of-67) and were outscored off the bench by a 23-11 margin.

SSU also committed 22 turnovers, while Lindsey Wilson posted 16 assists to just 13 turnovers for the affair.

Despite not scoring over the game’s first three minutes, Shawnee State used an 11-2 push to take a brief lead — as Snow, Carson Roney and Marnae Holland each buried three-pointers to give the Bears a three-point lead (11-8) with 3:33 to play in the opening quarter.

Lindsey Wilson turned the tables with a 17-4 run of its own to take a 25-15 advantage after the first frame, but again, Shawnee State rallied with a strong start to the second quarter — as Snow and Pride combined for 11 of 13 points in a 13-0 spurt that saw the Bears hold the Blue Raiders without a field goal for the first 4:38.

During that span, Lindsey Wilson was forced into an 0-of-6 shooting mark from the field, and committed two turnovers in that stretch.

However, over the final 5:10 of the second quarter, Shawnee State (15-4, 9-4 MSC) allowed Lindsey Wilson (14-3, 9-3 MSC) to go on a quarter-ending 16-4 spurt.

The costly part of that run, however, proved to be the Blue Raiders’ streak inside the final minute — where Lindsey Wilson scored six points in the quarter’s final 57 seconds, turning a one-possession game into a three-possession affair at the half with the Blue Raiders leading 41-32.

Pride set up the Bears for an opportunity to make a run by blocking a Lindsey Wilson shot on the opening possession, securing the rebound, and drawing a foul en route to nailing a pair of free throws that put SSU behind by a 41-34 margin with 9:03 to go in the third quarter.

But, Lindsey Wilson answered with a 6-0 run to stretch the lead back out.

Trailing by 15 at the start of the fourth quarter, Snow hit back-to-back three-pointers — while Roney nailed a pair of free throws to cut Lindsey Wilson’s lead to a 63-56 margin with 8:34 to go.

However, the Blue Raiders answered with a Bree Glover three-pointer and two free throws from Reagan Turner, putting the lead back to double digits for good.

Along with Snow and Pride, Holland and Abbie Kallner added in nine points apiece for the Bears — while Roney posted seven points and six rebounds to round out SSU’s main scorers.

The No. 12 Bears will return home on Thursday — for a 5:30 p.m. contest against Pikeville.

It will be the first game of a stretch where SSU will be playing five games in a nine-day span.

