Senators hold on, top Trojans

PORTSMOUTH — Defense was king in the final two minutes and 23 seconds in West’s one-point (43-42) win over Portsmouth on Saturday night.

Indeed, neither team mustered any points in the two-plus minutes after Trojan senior Miles Shipp’s reverse layup cut the Senators’ lead to one at 43-42.

The win marked West’s first over the Trojans since Dec. 22, 2018 — a 61-45 win at ‘The Rock’ in regular-season play, before the two met again later that season in a Division III sectional semifinal contest which saw the Trojans victorious 47-46.

The Senators’ first-year coach Caleb McClanahan, now heading the ship of the 12-4 West boys, praised his team’s ability to make plays down the stretch to keep Portsmouth off the scoreboard in the home stretch.

“We talked about how big of a win this would be for our program,” McClanahan said, after the win. “Our guys just made plays. They just seem to step up and make plays when we’re in close ones, that’s a testament to them that they’re able to stay cool under pressure and make the plays we’re asking them to.”

Leading West on the offensive end was junior Noah Coleman, who scored eight of his team-high 12 points in the second half, including two huge second-half threes.

“Noah Coleman was huge tonight, and to think we bring him off the bench. He’s really come along since the beginning of the year and he’s doing great, great things for us.”

Senior Luke Howard added 10 points as the only other Senator to reach double figures in the win, ahead of senior big man Rodney Moore, who scored eight.

In total, West used a 10-man rotation throughout the entirety of the contest, allowing them to keep fresh bodies in the game as needed.

Unofficially, the Senators out-rebounded Portsmouth (5-7) 30-26 and forced 14 Trojan turnovers — committing 11 of their own.

“You don’t really know who’s going to lead us in scoring, who’s going to be on the floor at the end of the game, who’s going to be the hot hand,” McClanahan said, of West’s depth. “Our kids know to stay ready cause it could be their night.”

Portsmouth senior Miles Shipp scored a game-high 22 points on 11 made field goals, 18 of which came during the first half when the Trojans staked a 25-21 lead.

Chris Duff and Donovan Carr combined to make each of Portsmouth’s five made threes — and a combined 15 points.

With just two weeks remaining in the regular season before the beginning of postseason play, the Senators’ focus moving forward will be remaining grounded and adjusting to future opponents — just as they’re likely to do to them.

“People have seen our defense (1-3-1 half-court zone) now, they’re getting better at adjusting to what we do, so we’ve got to be better adjusting to what they’re doing,” McClanahan said. “We go to Valley on Tuesday, they’re playing really good basketball. We’ve got to stay focused, stay disciplined and keep grinding.”

Portsmouth West 13 8 12 10 — 43

Portsmouth 12 13 10 7 — 42

WEST 43 (12-4)

Ryan Sissel 1 2-2 4, Luke Howard 3 2-4 10, Jesse Dixon 1 0-0 3, Marion Phillips 1 1-5 3, Steven Sadler 0 0-0 0, Noah Coleman 5 0-0 12, Luke Bradford 0 0-0 0, Andrew Jones 1 1-2 3, Jacob Davis 0 0-0 0, Rodney Moore 3 2-2 8; TOTALS 15 8-15 43; Three-point field goals: 5 (Luke Howard and Noah Coleman 2 apiece, Jesse Dixon 1)

PORTSMOUTH 42 (5-7)

Amare Johnson 0 0-0 0, Drew Roe 1 0-0 2, Dariyonne Bryant 0 1-2 1, Chris Duff 3 0-0 9, Daewin Spence 1 0-0 2, Donovan Carr 2 0-0 6, Michael Duncan 0 0-0 0, Miles Shipp 11 0-0 22; TOTALS 18 1-2 42; Three-point field goals: 5 (Chris Duff 3, Donovan Carr 2)

Portsmouth junior Donovan Carr (22) knocked down a pair of three-point goals during the Trojans’ 43-42 loss to West on Saturday night inside Trojan Arena. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/02/web1_IMG_8541.jpg Portsmouth junior Donovan Carr (22) knocked down a pair of three-point goals during the Trojans’ 43-42 loss to West on Saturday night inside Trojan Arena. Jacob Smith | Daily Times West junior Noah Coleman (15) and senior Andrew Jones (24) trap Portsmouth senior Miles Shipp (24) during the Senators’ 43-42 win over the Trojans on Saturday night in Trojan Arena. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/02/web1_IMG_8520.jpg West junior Noah Coleman (15) and senior Andrew Jones (24) trap Portsmouth senior Miles Shipp (24) during the Senators’ 43-42 win over the Trojans on Saturday night in Trojan Arena. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

