2021 Southeast District Sectional/District girls basketball seedings

Division III Sectional Semifinals

Top seeds to host through district semifinals

No. 17 Portsmouth West vs. No. 16 Southeastern – 2/13

No. 25 Rock Hill vs. No. 8 Fairfield – 2/13

No. 24 Crooksville vs. No. 9 New Lexington – 2/13

No. 29 Valley vs. No. 4 Fairland – 2/13

No. 20 South Point vs. No. 13 Chesapeake – 2/13

No. 28 Wellston vs. No. 5 Coal Grove – 2/13

No. 21 Piketon vs. No. 12 Federal Hocking – 2/13

No. 31 Portsmouth vs. No 2 North Adams – 2/13

No. 18 Ironton vs. No. 15 Lynchburg-Clay – 2/13

No. 26 Eastern Meigs vs. No. 7 Adena – 2/13

No. 23 Minford vs. No. 10 Northwest – 2/13

No. 30 West Union vs. No. 3 Eastern Brown – 2/13

No. 19 Huntington vs. No, 14 Oak Hill – 2/13

No. 27 Zane Trace vs. No. 6 Alexander – 2/13

No. 22 Nelsonville-York vs. No. 11 Westfall – 2/13

Division III Sectional Finals

No. 1 Wheelersburg vs. winner of No. 16 Southeastern/No. 17 Portsmouth West – 2/17

Winner of No. 8 Fairfield/No. 25 Rock Hill vs. winner of No. 24 Crooksville/No. 9 New Lexington – 2/17

Winner of No. 4 Fairland/No. 29 Valley vs. winner of No. 13 Chesapeake/No. 20 South Point – 2/17

Winner of No. 5 Coal Grove/No. 28 Wellston vs. winner of No. 12 Federal Hocking/No. 21 Piketon – 2/17

Winner of No. 2 North Adams/No. 31 Portsmouth vs. winner of No. 15 Lynchburg-Clay/No. 18 Ironton – 2/17

Winner of No. 7 Adena/No. 26 Eastern Meigs vs. winner of No. 10 Northwest/No. 23 Minford – 2/17

Winner of No. 3 Eastern Brown/No. 30 West Union vs. winner of No. 14 Oak Hill/No. 19 Huntington – 2/17

Winner of No. 6 Alexander/No. 27 Zane Trace vs. winner of No. 11 Westfall/No. 22 Nelsonville-York – 2/17

Division IV Sectional Semifinals

No. 17 Sciotoville East vs. No. 16 Whiteoak – 2/15

No. 18 Clay vs. No. 15 Eastern Pike – 2/15

No. 19 Southern vs. No. 14 Ironton St. Joe – 2/15

Division IV Sectional Finals

No. 1 Notre Dame vs. winner of No. 16 Whiteoak/No. 17 Sciotoville East – 2/20

No. 9 Green vs. No. 8 South Gallia 2/20

No. 13 Western vs. No. 4 Waterford – 2/20

No. 12 New Boston vs. No. 5 South Webster – 2/20

No. 2 Peebles vs. winner of No. 15 Eastern Pike/No. 18 Clay – 2/20

No. 10 Symmes Valley vs. No. 7 Belpre – 2/20

No. 3 Trimble vs. winner of No. 14 Ironton St. Joe/No. 19 Southern – 2/20

No. 11 Manchester vs. No. 6 Paint Valley – 2/20

Full Southeast District brackets for Division II, III, and IV can be found by visiting https://www.ohsaa.org/Southeast-Sports-Tournaments/Basketball-Girls

