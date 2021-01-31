BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD — January 30
Boys Basketball
Portsmouth West 43, Portsmouth 42
Wheelersburg 76, Jackson 50
Valley 58, Oak Hill 24
South Webster 45, Clay 23
Green 69, Fairview (Ky.) 67
Bloomingdale Baptist 65, East 53
Waverly 72, Eastern 24
Ironton 50, Gallia Academy 49
South Point 58, Greenup County (Ky.) 29
Symmes Valley at Northwest, ppd.
Notre Dame at River Valley, ppd.
Girls Basketball
Portsmouth West 71, Eastern 36
South Webster 52, Northwest 43
Russell (Ky.) 68, Wheelersburg 52
Notre Dame 63, New Boston 31
Symmes Valley 61, Green 48
Minford 39, South Point 34
Fairview (Ky.) 34, East 29
McClain 44, Waverly 23
Peebles 62, Fairland 57
Gallia Academy at Portsmouth, ppd.
Clay at Eastern, cancelled