BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD — January 30


Boys Basketball

Portsmouth West 43, Portsmouth 42

Wheelersburg 76, Jackson 50

Valley 58, Oak Hill 24

South Webster 45, Clay 23

Green 69, Fairview (Ky.) 67

Bloomingdale Baptist 65, East 53

Waverly 72, Eastern 24

Ironton 50, Gallia Academy 49

South Point 58, Greenup County (Ky.) 29

Symmes Valley at Northwest, ppd.

Notre Dame at River Valley, ppd.

Girls Basketball

Portsmouth West 71, Eastern 36

South Webster 52, Northwest 43

Russell (Ky.) 68, Wheelersburg 52

Notre Dame 63, New Boston 31

Symmes Valley 61, Green 48

Minford 39, South Point 34

Fairview (Ky.) 34, East 29

McClain 44, Waverly 23

Peebles 62, Fairland 57

Gallia Academy at Portsmouth, ppd.

Clay at Eastern, cancelled

