Tigers top Greenup in return

In game action for their first time in 11 days, the New Boston Tigers had to make a short trek across the Ohio River donning their black road uniforms for a non-league contest versus Greenup County (Ky.) on Wednesday night.

It was the Tigers’ first game played this season as the No. 1-ranked team in Division IV — after earning said ranking for the first time in the Jan. 18 Ohio high school boys basketball Associated Press poll.

A pair of coronavirus-related cancellations in previously-scheduled Southern Ohio Conference Division I games versus Green and Ironton St. Joe prevented the Tigers from playing last week, hence Wednesday’s trip to “The Greenhouse”.

The 75-64 win for New Boston (14-1) over the Musketeers (3-6) was its seventh straight victory, one in which it had to fend off early foul trouble and a few Greenup comeback attempts in the first half.

Although GC had tied things up at 22-all near the first half’s midway point, the Tigers closed the half on an 11-4 run and won the second half 42-38.

“I thought we did a good job of playing through some different situations,” New Boston coach Adam Cox said, after the win. “We played through some foul trouble, I was just really impressed with how we composed ourselves. Similar atmosphere to South Point and we didn’t let some calls that didn’t go our way affect our playing or coaching.”

Leading New Boston on the offensive end was senior Tanner Voiers, who scored 20 of his game-high 29 points in the second half.

Voiers was one of four Tigers who scored in double figures in the win.

Junior guard Grady Jackson added 15 points in his reserve role, while Kyle Sexton and De’Von Jones added 11 and 10, respectively.

Chase Clark connected on two of NB’s six made threes in the first half — as part of his eight-point effort.

“A big part of basketball is getting the right opportunities for your teammates and it’ll open you up in return,” Cox said. “I thought we did a good job of sharing the basketball.”

Greenup was led in scoring by junior big man Trenton Hannah, who scored 20 points through the first three periods before exiting in the late third due to an injury.

Boone Gibson scored 11 and Carson Wireman added 10 — as the three Musketeers who reached double figures.

Cox said following the win how good it was for his team to get back on the court after a lengthy layoff, and added how the atmosphere of Greenup’s gym might better prepare them for larger gyms come postseason time.

“It was good to get back to competing, getting after it. Especially coming across the river and being the No. 1 team, having a target on our back,” Cox said. “And we were able to beat a county school, which makes me happy. And this is an awesome facility. If you’re an Ohio school and plan to go to the Convo, you should try and schedule Greenup County before your postseason for the atmosphere.”

New Boston is set to travel to Western on Friday night (Jan. 29) — in its return to SOC I play.

The Tigers defeated the Indians 62-42 in their first meeting this season inside Homer Pellegrinon Gymnasium.

New Boston 17 16 13 29 — 75

Greenup Co. 10 16 13 25 — 64

NEW BOSTON 75 (14-1)

De’Von Jones 4 2-4 10, Grady Jackson 5 3-5 15, Tanner Voiers 12 3-3 29, Rhys Bratchett 0 0-0, Kage Truitt 0 0-0 0, Kyle Sexton 3 5-6 11, Colton Maynard 0 0-0 0, Sethe Perry 0 0-0 0, Josh Alley 0 0-0 0, Chase Clark 3 0-0 8, Brady Voiers 1 0-2 2; TOTALS 28 13-20 75; Three-point field goals: 6 (Grady Jackson, Tanner Voiers and Chase Clark 2 apiece)

GREENUP COUNTY (Ky.) 64 (3-6)

Brady Howard 1 0-0 3, Cade Hunt 1 1-2 3, Boone Gibson 4 3-4 11, Carson Wireman 3 3-5 10, Logan Bays 4 0-0 8, Beau Barker 2 0-1 5, Jonah Gibson 2 0-0 4, Trenton Hannah 6 8-12 20; TOTALS 23 15-25 64; Three-point field goals: 3 (Brady Howard, Beau Barker and Carson Wireman 1 apiece)

