Notre Dame claims boys, girls Scioto County swim titles

PORTSMOUTH — Another week, another pair of trophies.

Just as they did a week prior, the boys and girls swim teams of Notre Dame High School captured first place — this time in Wednesday’s Scioto County swim championships with point totals of 90 and 105, respectively.

The Titans swept first place at last Wednesday’s Southern Ohio Conference championships — and repeated their successes inside Shawnee State University’s Warsaw Aquatic Center a week later.

Wheelersburg’s girls team placed second overall with 72 points, as the boys team placed fifth with 44.

Northwest’s boys team placed second with 61 points, while its girls team placed fourth with 38.

West’s boys and girls teams each placed third — with 51 and 47 points respectively.

Portsmouth’s boys team placed fourth with 48 points, while the girls team placed fifth with six.

Notre Dame seniors Austin Vaughters (left) and Logan Emnett (right) hold up the Scioto County boys swim championship trophy following the competition at Shawnee State University’s Warsaw Aquatic Center. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/01/web1_ND-boys-Scioto-County-champs-1.jpg Notre Dame seniors Austin Vaughters (left) and Logan Emnett (right) hold up the Scioto County boys swim championship trophy following the competition at Shawnee State University’s Warsaw Aquatic Center. Courtesy of Jason Cate of 451photos Notre Dame seniors Millie West (left) and Grace Mays (right) hold up the Scioto County girls swim championship trophy following the competition at Shawnee State University’s Warsaw Aquatic Center. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/01/web1_ND-girls-_-Scioto-County-champs-1.jpg Notre Dame seniors Millie West (left) and Grace Mays (right) hold up the Scioto County girls swim championship trophy following the competition at Shawnee State University’s Warsaw Aquatic Center. Courtesy of Jason Cate of 451photos