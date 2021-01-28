Southern Ohio Conference swim championships

PORTSMOUTH — On Wednesday, Jan. 20, Southern Ohio Conference member schools and their swim teams met on the campus of Shawnee State University at the Warsaw Aquatic Center for the 2020-21 SOC swim championships.
The Notre Dame boys and girls teams placed first in their respective categories, accounting for 96 and 108 points respectively.
The Northwest boys placed second with 63 points, while the girls team finished third with 57 points.
Wheelersburg’s girls team placed second with 70 total points, while the Pirate boys team finished third with 59.
Portsmouth West placed fourth in both boys and girls competitions — with 57 and 45 points respectively.
A full list of results from each individual event may be found online by visiting portsmouth-dailytimes.com/sports.
Wheelersburg senior Emily Boggs placed first in the 200-meter individual medley (3:17.14) and the 100-meter breaststroke (1:37.65) during last Wednesday’s Southern Ohio Conference swim meet championships.
Portsmouth West sophomore Ethan Hazelbaker competes in the 100-meter breaststroke event during last Wednesday’s Southern Ohio Conference swim meet championships.
Northwest junior Evan Bower placed first in the 100-meter backstroke (1:15.31) and the 200-meter individual medley (2:51.29) during last Wednesday’s Southern Ohio Conference swim meet championships.
ND takes home boys, girls first place