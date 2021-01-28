Southern Ohio Conference swim championships

PORTSMOUTH — On Wednesday, Jan. 20, Southern Ohio Conference member schools and their swim teams met on the campus of Shawnee State University at the Warsaw Aquatic Center for the 2020-21 SOC swim championships.

The Notre Dame boys and girls teams placed first in their respective categories, accounting for 96 and 108 points respectively.

The Northwest boys placed second with 63 points, while the girls team finished third with 57 points.

Wheelersburg’s girls team placed second with 70 total points, while the Pirate boys team finished third with 59.

Portsmouth West placed fourth in both boys and girls competitions — with 57 and 45 points respectively.

A full list of results from each individual event may be found online by visiting portsmouth-dailytimes.com/sports.

Girls 200 SC Meter Medley Relay

1) Notre Dame, 2:31.53

2) Wheelersburg, 2:46.23

3) Northwest, 2:46.47

4) Portsmouth West, 2:49.31

5) Notre Dame, 3:18.79

Girls 200 SC Meter Freestyle

1) Kyra Warren, sophomore, Wheelersburg — 2:55.92

2) Jaclyn Burchett, senior, Northwest — 3:08.56

3) Viv Wheeler, junior, Notre Dame — 3:09.60

4) Maria Nolan, sophomore, Wheelersburg — 3:15.70

5) Lindsey Blau, junior, Notre Dame — 3:30.47

6) Sharon Macias, junior, Portsmouth West — 3:32.63

Girls 200 SC Meter Individual Medley

1) Emily Boggs, senior, Wheelersburg — 3:17.14

2) Ashlynn Pfau, senior, Portsmouth West — 3:30.98

3) Piper Estep, sophomore, Northwest —3:47.53

4) Grace Mays, senior, Notre Dame — 3:53.71

5) Savanna Vaughters, freshman, Notre Dame — 4:04.62

Girls 50 SC Meter Freestyle

1) Gwen Sparks, freshman, Notre Dame — 29.24

2) Reagan Lewis, junior, Northwest — 29.97

3) Kalie Pettay, junior, Notre Dame — 33.59

4) Ashlynn Pfau, senior, Portsmouth West — 35.20

5) Karlee York, sophomore, Portsmouth West — 35.77

6) Kylee Barney, senior, Wheelersburg — 37.32

7) Trinity Bowling, sophomore, Notre Dame — 41.36

8) Maegan Jolly, junior, Wheelersburg — 44.76

9) Halli Kellemeyer, freshman, Northwest — 45.39

10) Kristin Fields, sophomore, Portsmouth West — 45.87

11) Aby Jones, freshman, Wheelersburg — 50.15

12) Hannah Kellemeyer, freshman, Northwest — 54.73

13) Lauren Wolfenbarker, freshman, Northwest — 58.23

14) Madison Gilley, senior, Portsmouth West — 1:08.17

15) Kaylee Scott, senior, Portsmouth West — 1:33.95

Girls 100 SC Meter Butterfly

1) Millie West, senior, Notre Dame — 1:27.75

2) Viv Wheeler, junior, Notre Dame — 1:45.14

3) Karlee York, sophomore, Portsmouth West — 1:52.80

4) Sydney Burchett, sophomore, Portsmouth West — 1:56.34

5) Makahla Petitto, junior, Wheelersburg — 2:03.59

6) Caitlyn Montavon, freshman, Northwest — 2:05.83

Girls 100 SC Meter Freestyle

1) Gwen Sparks, freshman, Notre Dame — 1:07.44

2) Reagan Lewis, junior, Northwest — 1:12.90

3) Kaia McKinney, junior, Notre Dame — 1:20.65

4) Kylee Barney, senior, Wheelersburg — 1:25.81

5) Bailee Wireman, senior, Portsmouth West — 1:30.27

6) Sydney Burchett, sophomore, Portsmouth West — 1:42.59

7) Maegan Jolly, junior, Wheelersburg — 1:51.70

8) Ashley Norris, freshman, Northwest — 1:59.09

9) Lauren Wolfenbarker, freshman, Northwest — 2:18.98

Girls 500 SC Meter Freestlye

1) Kyra Warren, sophomore, Wheelersburg — 8:07.07

2) Jaclyn Burchett, senior, Northwest — 8:47.51

3) Kalie Pettay, junior, Notre Dame — 8:54.79

4) Halli Kellemeyer, freshman, Northwest — 11:49.15

Girls 200 SC Meter Freestyle Relay

1) Notre Dame — 2:11.43

2) Wheelersburg — 2:22.50

3) Portsmouth West — 2:30.84

4) Notre Dame — 2:42.34

5) Northwest — 4:43.50

Girls 100 SC Meter Backstroke

1) Kaia McKinney, junior, Notre Dame — 1:37.86

2) Bailee Wireman, senior, Portsmouth West — 1:39.67

3) Savanna Vaughters, freshman, Notre Dame — 1:42.76

4) Caitlyn Montavon, freshman, Northwest — 1:47.67

5) Kristin Fields, sophomore, Portsmouth West — 1:53.15

6) Sharon Macias, junior, Portsmouth West — 1:55.28

7) Aby Jones, freshman, Wheelersburg — 1:58.37

8) Ashley Norris, freshman, Northwest — 2:49.04

Girls 100 SC Meter Breaststroke

1) Emily Boggs, senior, Wheelersburg — 1:37.65

2) Grace Mays, senior, Notre Dame — 1:38.49

3) Piper Estep, sophomore, Northwest — 1:50.97

4) Kyli Osborne, sophomore, Portsmouth West — 1:53.50

5) Makahla Petitto, junior, Wheelersburg — 1:58.87

6) Trinity Bowling, sophomore, Notre Dame — 2:26.36

7) Hannah Kellemeyer, freshman, Northwest — 2:47.43

Girls 400 SC Meter Freestyle Relay

1) Notre Dame — 5:23.92

2) Wheelersburg — 6:36.37

3) Northwest — 6:46.56

Boys 200 SC Meter Medley Relay

1) Notre Dame — 2:19.31

2) Portsmouth West — 2:21.70

3) Northwest — 2:22.06

4) Wheelersburg — 2:34.03

5) Notre Dame — 2:43.96

Boys 200 SC Meter Freestyle

1) Austin Vaughters, senior, Notre Dame — 2:50.53

2) Aiden Robinson, sophomore, Portsmouth West — 3:04.48

3) Ethan Beckett, junior, Notre Dame — 3:10.76

4) Seth Jenkins, junior, Northwest — 3:19.31

5) Eragorn Elkins, freshman, Northwest — 3:19.33

6) Wyatt Crawford, freshman, Notre Dame — 3:21.14

7) Josef Major, freshman, Wheelersburg — 3:21.40

8) Rhett Estep, senior, Portsmouth West — 3:59.68

Boys 200 SC Meter Individual Medley

1) Evan Bower, junior, Northwest — 2:51.29

2) Alex Cassidy, sophomore, Notre Dame — 3:01.34

3) Reilly Carr, senior, Portsmouth West — 3:07.11

-) Noah McWilliams, sophomore, Notre Dame — DQ

Boys 50 SC Meter Freestyle

1) Logan Emnett, senior, Notre Dame — 28.08

2) Levi Bruch, freshman, Northwest — 28.40

3) Eric Green, senior, Wheelersburg — 28.59

4) Joshua Boggs, junior, Wheelersburg — 30.95

5) Caleb Hazelbaker, senior, Portsmouth West — 31.39

6) Blake Pollard, junior, Notre Dame — 32.54

7) Aidan Wright, senior, Wheelersburg — 33.61

8) Ethan Royal, sophomore, Wheelersburg — 34.45

9) Justin Janney, senior, Wheelersburg — 34.85

10) Issac Horner, sophomore, Portsmouth West — 39.18

11) Rhett Estep, senior, Portsmouth West — 39.23

12) Dylan Essman, senior, Portsmouth West — 39.70

13) Jordan Mershon, freshman, Wheelersburg — 41.55

14) Beau Castaneda, sophomore, Wheelersburg — 41.72

15) Jake Saltsman, sophomore, Wheelersburg — 44.45

16) Deke Tackett, freshman, Northwest — 47.33

Boys 100 SC Meter Butterfly

1) William Burke, sophomore, Notre Dame — 1:20.83

2) Hayden Runions, senior, Portsmouth West — 1:26.37

3) Ethan Beckett, junior, Notre Dame — 1:32.34

4) Cole Rhea, sophomore, Wheelersburg — 1:44.76

Boys 100 SC Meter Freestyle

1) Eric Green, senior, Wheelersburg — 1:04.44

2) Logan Emnett, senior, Notre Dame — 1:04.61

3) Levi Bruch, freshman, Northwest — 1:05.14

4) Joshua Boggs, junior, Northwest — 1:17.87

5) Carson Malnar, sophomore, Portsmouth West — 1:18.58

6) Ethan Hazelbaker, sophomore, Portsmouth West — 1:23.01

7) Landon Emnett, freshman, Notre Dame — 1:24.743

8) Gage McGraw, freshman, Notre Dame — 1:28.05

9) Eragorn Elkins, freshman, Northwest — 1:28.20

10) Eli Brammer, sophomore, Wheelersburg — 1:28.64

11) Deke Tackett, freshman, Northwest — 1:43.75

Boys 500 SC Meter Freestyle

1) Orville Tackett, junior, Northwest — 6:53.39

2) Noah McWilliams, sophomore Notre Dame — 7:40.59

3) Cole Rhea, sophomore, Wheelersburg — 9:04.29

4) Seth Jenkins, junior, Northwest — 9:26.06

5) Gary Jenkins, senior, Portsmouth West — 9:45.18

6) Josef Major, freshman, Wheelersburg — 9:58.42

Boys 200 SC Meter Freestyle Relay

1) Notre Dame — 1:58.75

2) Wheelersburg — 2:04.51

3) Portsmouth West — 2:05.59

4) Portsmouth West — 2:29.39

Boys 100 SC Meter Backstroke

1) Evan Bower, junior, Northwest — 1:15.31

2) Alex Cassidy, sophomore, Notre Dame — 1:16.29

3) Caleb Hazelbaker, senior, Portsmouth West — 1:28.13

4) Ethan Royal, sophomore, Wheelersburg — 1:37.94

5) Wyatt Crawford, freshman, Notre Dame — 1:43.62

6) Issac Horner, sophomore, Portsmouth West — 1:44.55

7) Eli Brammer, sophomore, Wheelersburg — 1:57.59

8) Jake Saltsman, sophomore, Wheelersburg — 1:58.43

Boys 100 SC Meter Breaststroke

1) Orville Tackett, junior, Northwest — 1:21.72

2) Aidan Wright, senior, Wheelersburg — 1:28.45

3) Reilly Carr, senior, Portsmouth West — 1:34.58

4) Justin Janney, senior Wheelersburg — 1:34.64

5) Blake Pollard, junior, Notre Dame — 1:44.66

6) Ethan Hazelbaker, sophomore, Portsmouth West — 1:48.83

7) Landon Emnett, freshman, Notre Dame — 2:02.79

8) Gage McGraw, freshman, Notre Dame — 2:04.17

Boys 400 SC Meter Freestyle Relay

1) Notre Dame — 4:36.20

2) Northwest — 5:00.70

3) Notre Dame — 5:27.01

4) Portsmouth West — 6:02.27

5) Wheelersburg — 6:05.79

Wheelersburg senior Emily Boggs placed first in the 200-meter individual medley (3:17.14) and the 100-meter breaststroke (1:37.65) during last Wednesday’s Southern Ohio Conference swim meet championships. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/01/web1_Emily-Boggs-_-Burg-SOC-meet-2.jpg Wheelersburg senior Emily Boggs placed first in the 200-meter individual medley (3:17.14) and the 100-meter breaststroke (1:37.65) during last Wednesday’s Southern Ohio Conference swim meet championships. Courtesy of Ruth Boll Portsmouth West sophomore Ethan Hazelbaker competes in the 100-meter breaststroke event during last Wednesday’s Southern Ohio Conference swim meet championships. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/01/web1_Ethan-Hazelbaker-_-West-SOC-Meet-2.jpg Portsmouth West sophomore Ethan Hazelbaker competes in the 100-meter breaststroke event during last Wednesday’s Southern Ohio Conference swim meet championships. Courtesy of Ruth Boll Northwest junior Evan Bower placed first in the 100-meter backstroke (1:15.31) and the 200-meter individual medley (2:51.29) during last Wednesday’s Southern Ohio Conference swim meet championships. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/01/web1_Evan-Bower-_-Northwest-SOC-meet-2.jpg Northwest junior Evan Bower placed first in the 100-meter backstroke (1:15.31) and the 200-meter individual medley (2:51.29) during last Wednesday’s Southern Ohio Conference swim meet championships. Courtesy of Ruth Boll

ND takes home boys, girls first place