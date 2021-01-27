Ohio girls basketball AP poll — January 26

The Top Ten teams in the girls’ Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 2020-2021 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

DIVISION I 1, Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (15) 16-0 177 2, Mason 12-0 131 3, Tol. Notre Dame 7-1 125 4, Newark (2) 16-1 114 5, Huber Hts. Wayne 12-1 89 6, Bellbrook (1) 14-2 88 7, Centerville 13-2 59 (tie) Sylvania Northview 11-1 59 9, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 12-0 54 10, Reynoldsburg 8-3 49

Others receiving 12 or more points: Dublin Coffman 31. Can. Glenoak 16.Trenton Edgewood 15.

DIVISION II 1, Thornville Sheridan (9) 12-1 169 2, Napoleon (3) 10-1 151 3, Granville (3) 16-1 129 4, McArthur Vinton County 15-1 108 5, Tipp City Tippecanoe (2) 13-0 101 6, Lima Bath 16-2 72 7, Alliance Marlington 13-2 60 8, Poland Seminary 14-1 56 9, Shaker Hts. Laurel (1) 12-3 48 10, Circleville 11-2 34

Others receiving 12 or more points: Dresden Tri-Valley 27. Day. Carroll (1) 21. St. Bernard Roger Bacon 17.

DIVISION III 1, Berlin Hiland (18) 15-0 188 2, Cardington-Lincoln (1) 13-0 150 3, W. Liberty-Salem 15-0 129 4, Willard 13-1 106 5, Beverly Ft. Frye 12-1 95 6, Ottawa-Glandorf 15-2 72 7, Sardinia Eastern 17-2 66 8, Cin. Purcell Marian 10-1 45 9, Albany Alexander 14-2 44 10, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 16-1 28

Others receiving 12 or more points: Proctorville Fairland 21. Findlay Liberty-Benton 20. Worthington Christian 18.

DIVISION IV 1, Ft. Loramie (9) 16-1 163 2, Minster (8) 11-1 160 3, Sugar Grove Berne Union 15-1 140 4, Portsmouth Notre Dame 14-1 116 5, Peebles 11-1 98 6, Xenia Legacy Christian Academy (1) 13-1 93 7, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 15-1 68 8, Cin. Country Day 10-0 49 9, New Madison Tri-Village (1) 13-2 47 10, Newark Cath. 8-1 35

Others receiving 12 or more points: New Knoxville 34. McDonald 15.