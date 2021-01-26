ND’s Nichols signs with Wittenberg

PORTSMOUTH — Wittenberg University saw itself gain another local product on Friday, as Notre Dame senior Caleb Nichols officially signed to continue his education and football career at the Springfield campus.

The selling point in Nichols choosing Wittenberg to spend the next four years of his life included a variety of reasons, one being an already-established pipeline between Portsmouth and Springfield.

“The coaches, players, and classes were really big in my choice to go there,” Nichols said. “There were some Notre Dame graduates that go there, it’ll be their fifth year so I get the chance to play with them for a year.”

A pair of Notre Dame graduates — Sam Kayser and Grant Sparks — are the two current Tigers Nichols was referring to, along with fellow Scioto Countian Tre Bratchett of Valley as those local graduates which now attend Wittenberg.

Nichols was a four-year member of the Titans’ basketball, football and baseball teams — earning all-Southern Ohio Conference Division I first-team honors during his senior season under center for ND.

Prior to the 2020-21 school year, there were — of course — concerns that the usual high school football season which fans have grown accustomed to may not be played.

In early-to-mid August, Notre Dame and other area programs got word that there would in fact be a 2020 football season, albeit a six-game shortened campaign from the 10-game standard.

Home wins at Spartan Stadium over the Huntington Huntsmen and a Senior Night 35-0 win over Green in SOC I play helped conclude ND’s 2020 season — and cap off the senior class’ careers with a 3-4 mark in their final time wearing the Blue and Gold.

“The games, before and after the games,” Nichols said. “It’s always a fun time, especially after wins we’d always get to hang out and celebrate together. We were all surprised and excited we were able to have our senior season,” Nichols said. “We didn’t get to play 10 games, but got to play six and got to play and that’s what matters. It’s great to have my teammates and coaches support as I go onto play at the next level.”

Nichols says the coaches at Wittenberg have yet to give specifics of where they anticipate they’ll use him, but he expects it’ll either be at his usual quarterback position, or possibly a move to wide receiver.

Nichols says he’s planning to become a Business major upon enrolling at Wittenberg.

“I’m super-excited. I always wanted to play at the next level in any sport, but football was probably my top pick,” Nichols said. “Happy that I get to continue playing at Wittenberg.”

Notre Dame senior Caleb Nichols, seated left center, signed to continue his academic and football career at Wittenberg University located in Springfield at a signing ceremony last Friday. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/01/web1_IMG_1266.jpg Notre Dame senior Caleb Nichols, seated left center, signed to continue his academic and football career at Wittenberg University located in Springfield at a signing ceremony last Friday. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

