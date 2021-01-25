Ohio boys basketball AP poll — January 25

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record and total points:
|DIVISION I
|1, Cin. Elder (13)
|14-1
|188
|2, Lakewood St. Edward (5)
|9-1
|148
|3, Cin. Moeller (1)
|9-3
|142
|4, Massillon Jackson
|13-1
|114
|5, Hilliard Bradley
|9-1
|111
|6, Huber Hts. Wayne
|10-1
|82
|7, Gahanna Lincoln
|9-1
|67
|8, Pickerington N.
|7-2
|49
|9, Centerville (1)
|9-2
|44
|10, Mentor
|6-0
|39
Others receiving 12 or more points: Thomas Worthington (1) 38. Can. McKinley 34. Sylvania Northview 26. Lima Sr. 16. Cin. St. Xavier 12.
|DIVISION II
|1, Lima Shawnee (11)
|14-0
|188
|2, Akr. SVSM (7)
|10-2
|186
|3, Tipp City Tippecanoe (2)
|13-0
|121
|4, Rossford
|11-0
|119
|5, Plain City Jonathan Alder (1)
|11-0
|114
|6, Warrensville Hts.
|11-1
|110
|7, Vincent Warren
|10-1
|63
|8, Hamilton Ross
|14-2
|46
|9, Akr. Buchtel
|8-2
|42
|10, Struthers
|13-0
|29
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cin. Woodward 18. Batavia 18.Trotwood-Madison 17. Circleville Logan Elm 17. Waverly 14. Shelby 12.
|DIVISION III
|1, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (10)
|9-0
|177
|2, Worthington Christian (3)
|14-1
|171
|3, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (4)
|7-0
|141
|4, Ottawa-Glandorf (2)
|11-1
|122
|5, Fredericktown
|14-0
|105
|6, N. Robinson Col. Crawford
|14-0
|95
|7, Sardinia Eastern
|15-1
|78
|8, Beverly Ft. Frye
|12-1
|62
|9, Jamestown Greeneview (1)
|12-2
|38
|(tie) Wheelersburg
|14-0
|38
Others receiving 12 or more points: Proctorville Fairland 32. Richwood N. Union (1) 12, Cin. Taft 17.
|DIVISION IV
|1, New Boston Glenwood (9)
|13-1
|164
|2, Columbus Grove (2)
|9-1
|156
|3, Antwerp
|11-1
|143
|4, Ottoville
|13-2
|124
|5, New Madison Tri-Village (4)
|16-0
|119
|6, Cin. College Prep
|7-1
|60
|7, Tol. Christian
|10-2
|58
|8, Richmond Hts. (3)
|4-4
|54
|(tie) Botkins (2)
|13-2
|54
|10, McDonald
|12-0
|41
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cedarville (1) 34. Glouster Trimble 31. Stewart Federal Hocking 18. Malvern 18. Xenia Legacy Christian Academy 16. Van Wert Lincolnview 13. Kalida 12.