Falcons strike back

SOUTH WEBSTER — The Minford Falcons used their ability to get stops — and get the right shots — in Friday’s road trip to South Webster.

In its 45-32 win, Minford limited South Webster to just 12 second-half points — and a combined 17 points in all periods besides the second.

Taking a double-digit lead going into the fourth quarter at 36-25, the Falcons — now 8-4 (7-4 SOC II) and on a two-game winning streak — managed to dominate possession and outscore the Jeeps 9-7 in the final period.

Falcons coach Josh Shoemaker said following the win that his team’s ability to hold onto its lead in the late stages provided an avenue to close things out just as they did.

“It was key — lead goes from 6 to 10, 10 to 12,” Shoemaker said. “As we take care of the basketball, they’re coming out trapping and pressing and we moved the ball well. We didn’t shoot the ball well, but that’s one thing we talked about at halftime — go inside.”

In total, unofficially, the Falcons forced 11 Jeep turnovers while committing just five themselves.

Minford also won the edge on the glass, outrebounding South Webster 24-20.

Defense helped limit the Jeeps to single-digit scoring this time around — after the Falcons fell 53-47 at home to SW back on Dec. 11.

In the second half in their early-season meeting, Minford was outscored 32-26 — and connected on just one made three.

That changed significantly on Friday night as the Falcons made five threes, including three in the opening period as they opened with a 14-5 lead.

“We got stops on the defensive end,” Shoemaker said. “We didn’t shoot it well tonight, they played great defense so credit to them. But we really locked in on defense, held them to 12 points in the second half. Took care of the basketball and toward the end of the game, got some really good quality shots.”

Senior Elijah Vogelsong-Lewis scored a game-high 13 points on three made field goals and 6-of-7 foul shooting, ahead of junior Trenton Zimmerman, who scored 12 on five field goals.

Minford seniors Matthew Risner and Skyler Knore combined to score 18 points, 14 of which came in the first half.

South Webster (6-8, 3-7 SOC II) was led by junior Trae Zimmerman’s team-high 10 points, as Will Collins added seven.

Heading into a week with top-half SOC II contender Waverly on Tuesday night and Division II Jackson on Wednesday night, Shoemaker believes if there’s something he’d like for his team to improve upon, it’s their shot and decision-making inside the three-point line.

“We just have to get better at finishing inside,” Shoemaker said. “Maybe a little too aggressive, had five or six charges tonight. We’ve just got to learn to jump stop there. Couple times when we went inside, the ball was taken away or we didn’t finish — just have to get stronger, especially playing Waverly and Jackson back-to ]-back on Tuesday and Wednesday.”

South Webster was back in SOC II play on Saturday (Jan. 23) — with a home game versus Valley.

Minford 14 9 13 9 — 45

South Webster 5 15 5 7 — 32

MINFORD 45 (8-4, 7-4 SOC II)

Trenton Zimmerman 5 0-0 12, Elijah Vogelsong-Lewis 3 6-7 13, Skyler Knore 3 0-0 7, Matthew Risner 4 2-3 11, Drew Skaggs 1 0-3 2, Devan Parker 0 0-0 0, Levi Coriell 0 0-0 0, Adam Crank 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 16 8-13 45; Three-point field goals: 5 (Trae Zimmerman 2, Elijah Vogelsong-Lewis, Skyler Knore and Matthew Risner 1 apiece)

SOUTH WEBSTER 32 (6-8, 3-7 SOC II)

Connor Bender 1 1-2 3, Trae Zimmerman 3 3-4 10, Brock Campbell 0 0-0 0, Jaren Lower 2 0-0 5, Cam Carpenter 1 2-3 4, Brady Blizzard 1 0-0 3, Myles Beasley 0 0-0 0, Zander Rawlins 0 0-0 0, Will Collins 1 4-6 7, Lane Bond 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 9 10-15 32; Three-point field goals: 4 (Trae Zimmerman, Jaren Lower, Brady Blizzard, Will Collins 1 apiece)

