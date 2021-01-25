Blevins named RSC Men’s POW

MIDDLETOWN — University of Rio Grande forward Shiloah Blevins posted a pair of 20-point games to earn River States Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week for January 13 thru 18.

The 6-foot-5 sophomore from South Webster put up 27 points and 10 rebounds in a victory at Alice Lloyd (Ky.), then followed that up with 20 points and six boards in a home win over Ohio Christian.

The victory over Alice Lloyd came in triple overtime, and included a career-high for both scoring and rebounds.

For the week, Blevins averaged 23.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.0 blocks.

He shot 52-percent from the floor and was 13 for 14 from the foul line.

Blevins also played 53 minutes at Alice Lloyd.