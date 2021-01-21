Lady Titans hold off Kittens

PORTSMOUTH — Sharing is indeed caring.

And, when the sharing got good, the Notre Dame Lady Titans reaped the benefits of doing so.

Notre Dame handed visiting Ashland Paul Blazer (Ky.) its second loss of the season on Wednesday night — a 48-41 win against one of the top programs in Kentucky’s 16th Region of girls basketball.

It was Ashland’s first loss since its season opener on Jan. 4 — a 76-49 defeat versus district rival Boyd County, after a delayed start to the 2020-21 season which typically begins in November.

The triumph for the Lady Titans was their fifth straight and 12th in 13 tries this campaign — and came against a much-larger school.

Despite that, Notre Dame showed Ashland it was up to the task.

Four Lady Titans reached double figures scoring in the seven-point win, led by senior Isabel Cassidy’s game-high 14.

Cassidy went a red-hot 4-of-7 from behind the three-point line, as ND — as a team — shot 5-of-12.

Freshman Ella Kirby knocked down her lone three-point attempt in her minutes off the bench for the Lady Titans.

Sophomore Annie Dettwiller was impactful in several ways in the win — scoring 11 points on 5-of-5 shooting, grabbing eight rebounds, and totaling three of ND’s seven steals.

Seniors Ava Hassel and Claire Dettwiller each scored 10 points — neither leaving the court in helping the Lady Titans earn arguably one of their biggest wins this season.

Carley Cullop and Kenleigh Woods led the Kittens in scoring with nine points apiece.

Notre Dame led at every stop in Wednesday’s win — 14-10 after the first quarter, 30-23 at halftime and 43-34 after three.

Notre Dame did look to improve its winning streak in Southern Ohio Conference Division I play on Thursday.

A win over East would have extended said streak to a remarkable 85 games.

Ashland (Ky.) 10 13 11 7 — 41

Notre Dame 14 16 13 5 — 48

ASHLAND (Ky.) (4-2) 41

Khia Robinson 2 0-0 6, Kenleigh Woods 4 0-1 9, Carley Cullop 3 0-0 9, Lindsay Wallenfelsz 2 0-0 6, Ella Sellars 3 0-0 6, Jordan Rakes 2 1-1 5, Emma Latherow 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 16 1-2 41; Three-point field goals: 8 (Carley Cullop 3, Lindsay Wallenfelsz and Khia Robinson 2 apiece, Kenleigh Woods 1)

NOTRE DAME (12-1) 48

Ava Hassel 4 2-3 10, Ella Kirby 1 0-0 3, Kamryn Bradford 0 0-0 0, Annie Dettwiller 5 1-2 11, Claire Dettwiller 5 0-1 10, Isabel Cassidy 5 0-0 14; TOTALS 20 3-6 48; Three-point field goals: 5 (Isabel Cassidy 4, Ella Kirby 1)

4 ND players reach double figures in ‘W’

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

