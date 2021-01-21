BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD — January 20

Girls Basketball

South Webster 46, Ironton St. Joseph 29

IRONTON — It shouldn’t be any surprise that South Webster’s scoring machine Bri Claxon has already reached this particular milestone.

That being eclipsing 1,000 career points, which the Lady Jeeps’ junior all-Ohioan accomplished as part of Wednesday’s non-league tilt at Ironton St. Joseph.

Claxon scored her 1,000th on a layup with two-and-a-half minutes remaining in the opening quarter, part of a dozen-point period in which she needed nine for 1,000 going in.

As it turned out, Claxon — the third-team Division IV all-state selection from a year ago — outscored the Lady Flyers by herself, as she poured in 30 points in the Lady Jeeps’ 46-29 road win.

With the victory, South Webster raised its record to 9-5, while the Lady Flyers fell to 2-10.

Claxon finished with eight deuces, three treys and 5-of-6 second-half foul shots, as she sank two of her three threes in the first quarter.

Her 12 points accounted for three-fourths of the team’s first 16, as the Lady Jeeps — along with baskets by Liz Shupert and Faith Maloney in the quarter — doubled up St. Joe 16-8 by the first stop.

The Lady Jeeps once again doubled up the Flyers for the second stanza — a low-scoring 6-3 output in which Claxon scored two more buckets and Skylar Zimmerman made two free throws — part of her game 4-of-5.

Emma Whaley, with a three-pointer, posted St. Joe’s only points in the second.

The Lady Jeeps then extended their advantage to 37-21 following three frames —as Claxon collected two more baskets and 4-of-4 free throws, while freshman sister Bella Claxon scored her three points in the period.

Bri Claxon canned her final three and two, along with a split of foul shots, in the final canto.

Zimmerman, who tossed in a third-quarter triple and fourth-quarter two-pointer, netted nine points.

Whaley — with three twos, two threes and 3-of-3 fourth-quarter charity tosses —paced the Lady Flyers with 15 points.

Her cousin, Bella Whaley, had 3-of-4 fourth-quarter freebies —as part of a dozen.

Both Whaleys made a deuce and a trey in the third quarter for the Flyers’ 10 period points.

Emilee Blankenship, with a first-quarter field goal, rounded out the St. Joe scoring.

South Webster returns home, and returns to non-league play, on Saturday night against Clay.

Tip time for the two-quarter reserve bout it set for 6 p.m.

Northwest 58, Whiteoak 34

McDERMOTT — The Northwest Lady Mohawks, by doubling up the visiting Whiteoak Wildcats 48-24 over the final three quarters, captured a 58-34 non-league victory on Wednesday night.

The two teams tied 10-10 at the first stop, but the Lady Mohawks heated up —especially from behind the three-point line.

Northwest knocked in seven three-point goals, including six in the first half.

The Mohawks hit their free throws as well, meshing 9-of-11 while Whiteoak only made 2-of-7.

Valerie Copas —on three twos, three threes and 4-of-5 free throws —poured in 19 points to pace the winners.

Haidyn Wamsley, with three trifectas and 2-of-2 freebies, added 11.

Faith Jewett joined the scoring parade with seven points on three baskets and a split of second-stanza foul shots, while Kloe Montgomery made four hoops towards eight points.

Montgomery and Wamsley both had 10 rebounds.

Ava Jenkins with a second-period three-pointer, and Reagan Lewis and Audrey Knittel with a pair of fourth-frame field goals, rounded out the Northwest scoring.

Kara Ward, with a dozen points on five field goals including both of the Wildcats’ lone threes, was Whiteoak’s high point.

Jaylie Parr posted 11 — on five buckets and a split of fourth-frame foul shots.

The Lady Mohawks returned home, and returned to Southern Ohio Conference Division II action, on Thursday night with Wheelersburg.

Notre Dame 48, Ashland (Ky.) 41

Eastern at Valley, ppd.

Boys Basketball

Waverly 61, Jackson 49

Ironton 48, Rock Hill 33

