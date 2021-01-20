‘D’ leads Mohawks to 3rd straight ‘W’

BEAVER — Over the last five days, the Northwest boys basketball team has gone streaking.

With wins over Oak Hill on Friday, East on Saturday, and now Tuesday night’s 44-39 road win over Eastern in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play, the Mohawks have won their third straight game — improving their mark to 5-7 (3-6 SOC II).

In Tuesday’s five-point decision — their second over Eastern in league play after a double-overtime triumph in McDermott in early December — it was again Northwest’s defense which helped guide it to the winning side of things.

After Eastern took an early 16-8 advantage through the first quarter, the Mohawks’ ‘D’ held the Eagles to a trio of single-digit scoring quarters to end the game — growing their lead to as large as nine at 40-31 halfway through the fourth.

“Our defense has been solid all year,” Northwest coach Rick Scarberry said, after the win. “When you hold teams to low-40s, high-30s, you’re going to be in the ballgame most of the time. I thought a big key was we settled down a little bit — made a couple of switches on guys, had Connor guard (Neil) Leist after Jay (Jenkins) picked up two fouls.”

Northwest committed 14 turnovers to the Eagles’ six, but the Mohawks gained possession throughout the game by forcing Eastern misses.

For the game, Northwest outrebounded Eastern 35-21 — as its defense limited the host Eagles to just one shot on the majority of their trips on the offensive end.

Mohawks senior big man Brycen Carver was the beneficiary of many of those rebounds while posting 12 points on six made field goals, helping anchor their inside play.

“I don’t know how many he had, but he controlled the glass,” Scarberry said. “They were beating on him pretty hard — it was physical in there. We did a pretty good job on the boards and that was one of our keys to the game. We can’t give them numerous shots — just one and that’s it.”

Freshman Connor Lintz led the Mohawks with a team-high 14 points on seven makes.

Sophomore Dakota Secrest knocked down Northwest’s lone made three as part of his seven-point effort, ahead of Jay Jenkins who scored six and Brayden Campbell who had three.

Eagles sophomore Neil Leist was the lone Eastern player who reached double figures, scoring eight of his team-high 14 points in the first quarter.

Both teams shot 7-of-13 in free throws.

Northwest is back in SOC II play on Friday night — when the Mohawks host Valley in McDermott in the second meeting of their annual rivalry.

The Indians won the first meeting in Lucasville, 56-37, back on Dec. 11.

Scarberry said his team will need to come out ready to play — if they’re to split the season series with Valley and extend their winning streak to four games.

“Just got to come out and play hard, and defend,” Scarberry said. “They’ve got a lot of guys that can score. They’re long, athletic, and a good coach (Norm Persin). Going to have to go back and look at film, come out and really have to get after it on Friday.”

***

Northwest 8 17 9 10 — 44

Eastern 16 7 8 8 — 39

NORTHWEST 44 (5-7, 3-6 SOC II)

Connor Lintz 7 0-0 14, Dakota Secrest 2 2-2 7, Kyle Butler 0 0-0 0, Landen Smith 0 0-0 0, Jay Jenkins 1 4-5 6, Brayden Campbell 1 1-3 3, Brycen Carver 6 0-3 12, Austin Newman 0 0-0 0, Caleb Scoggins 1 0-0 2; TOTALS 18 7-13 44; Three-point field goals: 1 (Dakota Secrest 1)

EASTERN 39

Trenton Brown 0 0-0 0, Isaac Richardson 0 2-3 2, Dillion Mattox 2 2-5 6, Abe McBee 0 0-0 0, Neil Leist 4 3-3 14, Brennan Slusher 4 0-0 9, Lance Burnett 0 0-0 0, Jake Tribby 4 0-2 8; TOTALS 14 7-13 39; Three-point field goals: 4 (Neil Leist 3, Brennan Slusher 1)

Northwest’s Connor Lintz (1) and Landen Smith (5) defend in the half court during the Mohawks’ 44-39 road win over Eastern in boys Southern Ohio Conference Division II play. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/01/web1_IMG_8109.jpg Northwest’s Connor Lintz (1) and Landen Smith (5) defend in the half court during the Mohawks’ 44-39 road win over Eastern in boys Southern Ohio Conference Division II play. Jacob Smith | Daily Times Northwest senior Brycen Carver (14) looks for a post-entry pass during the Mohawks’ 44-39 win over Eastern on Tuesday night in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/01/web1_IMG_8128.jpg Northwest senior Brycen Carver (14) looks for a post-entry pass during the Mohawks’ 44-39 win over Eastern on Tuesday night in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

Northwest tops Eastern in SOC II

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

