Ohio girls basketball AP poll — January 19

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school girl’s basketball polls with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, and total points:

DIVISION I

1, Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (6) 13-0 183 2, Newark (13) 14-0 182 3, Tol. Notre Dame 5-1 114 4, Mason 9-0 113 5, Bellbrook (1) 12-2 88 6, Reynoldsburg 7-2 77 7, Huber Hts. Wayne 9-1 58 8, Sylvania Northview 7-1 55 9, Centerville 11-2 54 10, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 10-0 40

Others receiving 12 or more points: Olmsted Falls 27.Dublin Coffman 19.Springboro 15. Trenton Edgewood 13. Can. Glenoak 12.<

DIVISION II

1, Thornville Sheridan (5) 10-1 170 2, Napoleon (8) 9-1 160 3, Alliance Marlington (2) 11-1 99 4, Granville (1) 14-1 93 5, McArthur Vinton County 13-1 82 6, Tipp City Tippecanoe (2) 10-0 80 7, Lima Bath 12-2 79 8, Shaker Hts. Laurel (1) 8-3 68 9, Circleville (1) 9-2 57 10, Poland Seminary 11-1 28

Others receiving 12 or more points: Norton 26. Canal Fulton NW 26. St. Bernard Roger Bacon 25. Perry 19. Bryan 17. Dresden Tri-Valley 15. Bellevue 15. Day. Carroll 13.<

DIVISION III

1, Berlin Hiland (20) 15-0 200 2, Cardington-Lincoln 12-0 143 3, W. Liberty-Salem 12-0 113 4, Willard 12-1 94 5, Beverly Ft. Frye 10-0 84 6, Sardinia Eastern 14-1 60 (tie) Ottawa-Glandorf 11-2 60 8, Findlay Liberty-Benton 11-2 56 9, Albany Alexander 10-2 53 10, Cin. Purcell Marian 8-0 37

Others receiving 12 or more points: Elyria Cath. 36. Cols. Africentric 30. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 26. Worthington Christian 21. Proctorville Fairland 19. Wheelersburg 16.<

DIVISION IV

1, Ft. Loramie (16) 15-0 191 2, Minster (1) 12-1 171 3, Sugar Grove Berne Union 13-1 151 4, Portsmouth Notre Dame 11-1 111 5, Peebles 9-1 94 6, Xenia Legacy Christian Academy (1) 11-1 76 7, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 12-1 73 8, Newark Cath. (1) 7-2 51 9, Cin. Country Day 10-0 39 10, New Knoxville 10-2 38

Others receiving 12 or more points: Maria Stein Marion Local 28. New Madison Tri-Village (1) 19. Glouster Trimble 15.<