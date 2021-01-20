Ohio girls basketball AP poll — January 19

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school girl’s basketball polls with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, and total points:
DIVISION I
|1, Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (6) 13-0 183
|2, Newark (13) 14-0 182
|3, Tol. Notre Dame 5-1 114
|4, Mason 9-0 113
|5, Bellbrook (1) 12-2 88
|6, Reynoldsburg 7-2 77
|7, Huber Hts. Wayne 9-1 58
|8, Sylvania Northview 7-1 55
|9, Centerville 11-2 54
|10, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 10-0 40
Others receiving 12 or more points: Olmsted Falls 27.Dublin Coffman 19.Springboro 15. Trenton Edgewood 13. Can. Glenoak 12.<
DIVISION II
|1, Thornville Sheridan (5) 10-1 170
|2, Napoleon (8) 9-1 160
|3, Alliance Marlington (2) 11-1 99
|4, Granville (1) 14-1 93
|5, McArthur Vinton County 13-1 82
|6, Tipp City Tippecanoe (2) 10-0 80
|7, Lima Bath 12-2 79
|8, Shaker Hts. Laurel (1) 8-3 68
|9, Circleville (1) 9-2 57
|10, Poland Seminary 11-1 28
Others receiving 12 or more points: Norton 26. Canal Fulton NW 26. St. Bernard Roger Bacon 25. Perry 19. Bryan 17. Dresden Tri-Valley 15. Bellevue 15. Day. Carroll 13.<
DIVISION III
|1, Berlin Hiland (20) 15-0 200
|2, Cardington-Lincoln 12-0 143
|3, W. Liberty-Salem 12-0 113
|4, Willard 12-1 94
|5, Beverly Ft. Frye 10-0 84
|6, Sardinia Eastern 14-1 60
|(tie) Ottawa-Glandorf 11-2 60
|8, Findlay Liberty-Benton 11-2 56
|9, Albany Alexander 10-2 53
|10, Cin. Purcell Marian 8-0 37
Others receiving 12 or more points: Elyria Cath. 36. Cols. Africentric 30. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 26. Worthington Christian 21. Proctorville Fairland 19. Wheelersburg 16.<
DIVISION IV
|1, Ft. Loramie (16) 15-0 191
|2, Minster (1) 12-1 171
|3, Sugar Grove Berne Union 13-1 151
|4, Portsmouth Notre Dame 11-1 111
|5, Peebles 9-1 94
|6, Xenia Legacy Christian Academy (1) 11-1 76
|7, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 12-1 73
|8, Newark Cath. (1) 7-2 51
|9, Cin. Country Day 10-0 39
|10, New Knoxville 10-2 38
Others receiving 12 or more points: Maria Stein Marion Local 28. New Madison Tri-Village (1) 19. Glouster Trimble 15.<