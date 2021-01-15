Northwest’s Wamsley signs with SSU

McDERMOTT — When Northwest High School senior Haidyn Wamsley graduates in less than six months, she’ll do so as one of the most decorated Lady Mohawks in the school’s long history.

A four-year starter in both volleyball and girls basketball, and a member of the Northwest softball team, Wamsley was the state runner-up in the Division II high jump competition at the 2019 OHSAA State Track and Field meet.

Thus, her dedication to being a part of Lady Mohawk athletics during each sport’s season is quite evident.

At her signing ceremony on Thursday evening in the same gym where she’s competed in nearly 100 games over the course of her high school career, Wamsley signed to continue her academic studies and athletic career at nearby Shawnee State University — as a member of the Bears’ volleyball and track and field teams beginning in the fall of the 2021-22 school year.

Wamsley will play for the SSU volleyball team under a familiar face — 2011 Northwest and 2015 Shawnee State graduate Devan Scarberry, who accepted the Bears’ head coaching job prior to the start of the 2020-21 season.

Wamsley also played under Scarberry and SSU assistant Sydney Seth with an area travel volleyball team, the Southern Ohio Spikers.

“I played travel volleyball for Coach (Devan) Scarberry, so I already knew how her coaching was,” Wamsley said. “It really encouraged me, because I knew how she would push me, and I knew the things that she does to make her players better. I love her passion for the game and the area in general. I’m excited to see where I slot on the track and field side of things as well. SSU has a very good track and field program, so I’m certainly excited to be a part of that.”

In her three seasons under current Lady Mohawks volleyball coach Elizabeth Lewis, Wamsley racked up 831 kills, 584 digs, 563 service receptions and 244 blocks — in addition to being named all-Southern Ohio Conference first team in each fall.

“I am very proud of her and this is a well-deserved accomplishment. Haidyn is a very special young lady. She is a tremendously talented athlete, but even more important than that, she’s an amazing person,” Lewis said. “She has a strong work ethic and exemplifies good sportsmanship. Haidyn has volunteered with the younger athletes in our school district and is an excellent role model for them. I am super excited for her and look forward to seeing her compete at the next level.”

Knowing the type of do-it-all ability the future Bear possesses, Scarberry believes Wamsley will be a tremendous asset for the SSU program in the years to come.

“Haidyn has a ton of raw talent,. We always need good height, great jumpers and good hitters, solid players. I believe she has the potential to be a really effective athlete for us,” Scarberry said. “She’s typically a middle because she has such a long arm swing and a great reach, but that doesn’t mean that we wouldn’t look to put her at an outside position as well. Additionally, she can play on the backline, so we always like that. Haidyn is the type of talent that benefits us greatly no matter where she will play.”

As a member of the Lady Mohawks’ basketball team under the direction of coach Dave Frantz, Wamsley helped lead Northwest to a 20-4 finish during her junior season — good enough for a second-place finish in the daunting Southern Ohio Conference Division II standings.

Wamsley’s efforts that season helped her earn first-team (OPSWA) Division III all-Southeast District accolades on the court for the first time in basketball — after being named to the Special Mention team the two previous years.

Despite the cancellation of the OHSAA’s 2020 track and field season, Wamsley set many standards during her first two seasons on the track and in the high jump competition.

The current Northwest senior holds the 100-meter hurdles record (15.50) and the long jump mark (16-feet, eight inches), while tying Shawnee State senior Shae Patty’s record of five-feet, six inches in the high jump.

The plan for Wamsley is to participate in her senior season in track and field this spring, and in doing so, completing her 12th cycle of beginning-to-end sports during her four years.

“Being a four-year starter and playing all of those sports has been tremendous. Personally, I’ve simply enjoyed being a Mohawk. It’s been a great experience for me,” Wamsley said. “I hate to see it fly by like it has, but I’m proud to be a Shawnee State Bear and am looking forward to the challenges and goals that lie ahead.”

Upon enrolling at SSU, Wamsley says she plans to major in education — and looks forward to the new challenges that being a college student-athlete has to offer.

“Being able to continue to participate in both volleyball and track at the next level means a lot to me,” Wamsley said. “I can not only play both, but do so closer to home, where my parents and siblings can come watch.”

Northwest High School senior Haidyn Wamsley, seated center, signed her letter of intent to continue her education and join the volleyball and track and field teams at Shawnee State University. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/01/web1_IMG_7937.jpg Northwest High School senior Haidyn Wamsley, seated center, signed her letter of intent to continue her education and join the volleyball and track and field teams at Shawnee State University. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved