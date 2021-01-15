Adkins to play in Blue Grey Bowl

Wheelersburg High School senior Gage Adkins will be competing in Monday’s Blue Grey All-American Bowl (Class of 2021) football game, which will take place inside AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. Adkins — who will don his traditional 20 jersey number, is a member of the East Team — and is listed as a six-foot one-inch and 195-pound defensive back. Adkins, in his final two seasons at Wheelersburg, was an all-Southeast District Division V Honorable Mention selection. The national broadcast of this year’s All-American Bowl will be brought to the entire country by the Impact Football Network. Coverage is typically delayed 24 hours after kickoff, due to the contract in place with each NFL facility. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. CST (2 p.m. EST). For more information, please visit the website at www.bluegreyfootball.com.

