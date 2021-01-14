Minford’s Dillon signs with Rio Grande

MINFORD — In a year of uncertainties, one thing is certain — Minford senior Kara Dillon will be continuing her academic and athletic careers at the collegiate level.

With her signing to attend the University of Rio Grande official as of late December, Dillon will be joining fellow Southeast District runners as part of the RedStorm’s cross country and track and field teams.

For Dillon, the selling point was the helpfulness she received from the Rio Grande coaching staff, as well as the campus’ proximity to her southern Ohio home of Minford.

“When I went to the open house, all the staff and students I met were so friendly,” Dillon said, after her signing. “Coach Willey and Coach Cunningham are incredibly kind and have gone above and beyond to help me in any way they can. I love the campus and it is not too far from home — Rio just felt right.”

Dillon, a four-year track and cross country runner during her high school career, saw her most rewarding finishes come during her senior cross country season.

During the 2020 Division II Southeast District meet held at Southeastern High School, Dillon placed 13th with a personal-best time of 21:05.

This result helped the Minford senior qualify for her first Division II regional meet at Pickerington North High School — where she placed 68th out of 171 total competitors.

“I am going to miss high school, I have so many great memories from Minford and have met some amazing people,” Dillon said. “As for competing in cross country and track at Minford, I will never forget it for the rest of my life. I am so grateful for all of my coaches and what they have done for me.”

Upon attending Rio Grande, Dillon says she plans on joining the university’s visual arts program and earning a Bachelor’s Degree in Fine Arts.

Dillon also thanked Minford cross country coach Ann Marie Allen for her role in grooming her as not only a runner, but also as a person.

“I am thankful for my cross country coach, Ann Marie Allen. Ann Marie taught me to be brave, and not just in running, but also in life,” Dillon said. “I am also thankful for my teammates that I now get to call some of my closest friends.”

Minford senior Kara Dillon recently signed her letter of intent to continue her academic studies and run cross country and track at the University of Rio Grande. Pictured: Seated – Kara Dillon. Standing (L-R) – Coach Jordan Cunningham, Coach Ann Marie Allen, Coach Bob Willey. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/01/web1_Kara-Dillon-_-Rio-signing.jpg Minford senior Kara Dillon recently signed her letter of intent to continue her academic studies and run cross country and track at the University of Rio Grande. Pictured: Seated – Kara Dillon. Standing (L-R) – Coach Jordan Cunningham, Coach Ann Marie Allen, Coach Bob Willey. Submitted photo

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

