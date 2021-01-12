Ohio girls basketball AP poll — January 12

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 2020-2021 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

DIVISION I

1, Newark (12);10-0;179 2, Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (6);12-0;171 3, Reynoldsburg;6-0;124 4, Tol. Notre Dame;4-0;110 5, Mason;8-0;80 6, Sylvania Northview;5-0;65 7, Bellbrook (1);10-1;60 8, Centerville;7-2;55 9, Huber Hts. Wayne;7-1;42 10, Pataskala Watkins Memorial;8-0;27

Others receiving 12 or more points: Springboro 25. Trenton Edgewood 23. Can. Glenoak 23.

DIVISION II

1, Napoleon (10);9-1;148 2, Thornville Sheridan (3);9-0;140 3, Circleville (1);7-1;113 4, Lima Bath (1);12-1;111 5, Alliance Marlington (1);9-1;102 6, McArthur Vinton County;10-0;89 7, Granville;12-1;81 8, Tipp City Tippecanoe (2);7-0;69 9, St. Bernard Roger Bacon;8-1;37 10, Shaker Hts. Laurel (1);6-2;34

Others receiving 12 or more points: Poland Seminary 21. Canal Fulton NW 20. Bellevue 16. Norton 13. Bryan 12.

DIVISION III

1, Berlin Hiland (15);14-0;185 2, Cardington-Lincoln (3);11-0;130 3, Ottawa-Glandorf (1);11-1;120 4, W. Liberty-Salem;10-0;92 5, Albany Alexander;8-1;83 6, Willard;10-1;67 7, Cols. Africentric;0-0;59 8, Findlay Liberty-Benton;9-2;49 9, Beverly Ft. Frye;9-0;45 10, Sardinia Eastern;12-1;40

Others receiving 12 or more points: Worthington Christian 34. Bloomdale Elmwood 27. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 21. Cin. Purcell Marian 18. Proctorville Fairland 17. 16, Elyria Cath. 12.<

DIVISION IV

1, Ft. Loramie (16);13-0;186 2, Minster;9-1;137 3, Sugar Grove Berne Union;11-1;130 4, New Washington Buckeye Cent. (1);11-0;115 5, Newark Cath.;6-0;111 6, Portsmouth Notre Dame;8-1;71 7, Peebles;7-1;68 8, New Knoxville;9-1;47 9, Xenia Legacy Christian Academy (1);9-1;28 10, Glouster Trimble;9-1;26

Others receiving 12 or more points: Lancaster Fisher Cath. 23. Cin. Country Day 18. Maria Stein Marion Local 16. New Madison Tri-Village (1) 15. Tol. Christian 12.<