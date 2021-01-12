Ohio girls basketball AP poll — January 12

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 2020-2021 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
DIVISION I
|1, Newark (12);10-0;179
|2, Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (6);12-0;171
|3, Reynoldsburg;6-0;124
|4, Tol. Notre Dame;4-0;110
|5, Mason;8-0;80
|6, Sylvania Northview;5-0;65
|7, Bellbrook (1);10-1;60
|8, Centerville;7-2;55
|9, Huber Hts. Wayne;7-1;42
|10, Pataskala Watkins Memorial;8-0;27
Others receiving 12 or more points: Springboro 25. Trenton Edgewood 23. Can. Glenoak 23.<
DIVISION II
|1, Napoleon (10);9-1;148
|2, Thornville Sheridan (3);9-0;140
|3, Circleville (1);7-1;113
|4, Lima Bath (1);12-1;111
|5, Alliance Marlington (1);9-1;102
|6, McArthur Vinton County;10-0;89
|7, Granville;12-1;81
|8, Tipp City Tippecanoe (2);7-0;69
|9, St. Bernard Roger Bacon;8-1;37
|10, Shaker Hts. Laurel (1);6-2;34
Others receiving 12 or more points: Poland Seminary 21. Canal Fulton NW 20. Bellevue 16. Norton 13. Bryan 12.<
DIVISION III
|1, Berlin Hiland (15);14-0;185
|2, Cardington-Lincoln (3);11-0;130
|3, Ottawa-Glandorf (1);11-1;120
|4, W. Liberty-Salem;10-0;92
|5, Albany Alexander;8-1;83
|6, Willard;10-1;67
|7, Cols. Africentric;0-0;59
|8, Findlay Liberty-Benton;9-2;49
|9, Beverly Ft. Frye;9-0;45
|10, Sardinia Eastern;12-1;40
Others receiving 12 or more points: Worthington Christian 34. Bloomdale Elmwood 27. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 21. Cin. Purcell Marian 18. Proctorville Fairland 17. 16, Elyria Cath. 12.<
DIVISION IV
|1, Ft. Loramie (16);13-0;186
|2, Minster;9-1;137
|3, Sugar Grove Berne Union;11-1;130
|4, New Washington Buckeye Cent. (1);11-0;115
|5, Newark Cath.;6-0;111
|6, Portsmouth Notre Dame;8-1;71
|7, Peebles;7-1;68
|8, New Knoxville;9-1;47
|9, Xenia Legacy Christian Academy (1);9-1;28
|10, Glouster Trimble;9-1;26
Others receiving 12 or more points: Lancaster Fisher Cath. 23. Cin. Country Day 18. Maria Stein Marion Local 16. New Madison Tri-Village (1) 15. Tol. Christian 12.<