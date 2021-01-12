Ohio boys basketball AP poll — January 11

Ohio High School Basketball Poll The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, and total points:
DIVISION I
|1, Cin. Moeller (16);10-2;186
|2, Hilliard Bradley (1);7-0;154
|3, Can. McKinley (1);6-2;115
|4, Gahanna Lincoln;7-0;114
|5, Lakewood St. Edward;5-0;91
|6, Huber Hts. Wayne;6-1;84
|7, Cin. Elder;7-0;67
|8, Massillon Jackson;10-1;54
|9, Westerville Cent.;6-0;24
|10, Miamisburg;10-2;22
Others receiving 12 or more points: Mentor 21. Centerville (1) 21. Lancaster 16. Lima Sr. 14. Sylvania Northview 14.<
DIVISION II
|1, Lima Shawnee (9);12-0;178
|2, Akr. SVSM (7);8-1;155
|3, Rossford;9-0;115
|4, Hamilton Ross (1);10-1;110
|5, Tipp City Tippecanoe (1);8-0;75
|6, Plain City Jonathan Alder (1);6-0;66
|7, Warrensville Hts.;6-1;57
|8, Shelby;9-1;36
|(tie) Delaware Buckeye Valley;7-1;36
|10, Vincent Warren;5-1;31
Others receiving 12 or more points: Jackson 23. Akr. Buchtel 22. Waverly 20. Byesville Meadowbrook 14. Cin. Woodward 14. Struthers 12.<
DIVISION III
|1, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (9);7-0;156
|2, Worthington Christian (3);11-1;137
|3, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (5);6-0;135
|4, Ottawa-Glandorf (1);10-1;130
|5, Fredericktown;10-0;81
|6, N. Robinson Col. Crawford;10-0;71
|7, Sardinia Eastern;11-1;67
|8, Cin. Country Day;10-0;58
|9, Beverly Ft. Frye;7-1;38
|10, Proctorville Fairland;7-3;34
Others receiving 12 or more points: Centerburg 22. Frankfort Adena 18. Cin. Taft 15. Wheelersburg 15. Collins Western Reserve 14. Jamestown Greeneview (1) 12. Metamora Evergreen 12.<
DIVISION IV
|1, Antwerp (12);9-0;178
|2, Kalida (1);11-1;139
|3, New Boston Glenwood (1);10-1;135
|4, Botkins (2);11-0;121
|5, Columbus Grove;5-1;71
|6, Ottoville;9-1;70
|7, Tol. Christian;7-1;67
|8, Cin. College Prep;6-1;65
|9, New Madison Tri-Village (1);12-0;39
|10, Richmond Hts. (2);1-3;28
Others receiving 12 or more points: Glouster Trimble 27. Van Wert Lincolnview 17. Stewart Federal Hocking 13. Norwalk St. Paul 12.<