Ohio boys basketball AP poll — January 11

Ohio High School Basketball Poll The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, and total points:

DIVISION I

1, Cin. Moeller (16);10-2;186 2, Hilliard Bradley (1);7-0;154 3, Can. McKinley (1);6-2;115 4, Gahanna Lincoln;7-0;114 5, Lakewood St. Edward;5-0;91 6, Huber Hts. Wayne;6-1;84 7, Cin. Elder;7-0;67 8, Massillon Jackson;10-1;54 9, Westerville Cent.;6-0;24 10, Miamisburg;10-2;22

Others receiving 12 or more points: Mentor 21. Centerville (1) 21. Lancaster 16. Lima Sr. 14. Sylvania Northview 14.<

DIVISION II

1, Lima Shawnee (9);12-0;178 2, Akr. SVSM (7);8-1;155 3, Rossford;9-0;115 4, Hamilton Ross (1);10-1;110 5, Tipp City Tippecanoe (1);8-0;75 6, Plain City Jonathan Alder (1);6-0;66 7, Warrensville Hts.;6-1;57 8, Shelby;9-1;36 (tie) Delaware Buckeye Valley;7-1;36 10, Vincent Warren;5-1;31

Others receiving 12 or more points: Jackson 23. Akr. Buchtel 22. Waverly 20. Byesville Meadowbrook 14. Cin. Woodward 14. Struthers 12.<

DIVISION III

1, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (9);7-0;156 2, Worthington Christian (3);11-1;137 3, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (5);6-0;135 4, Ottawa-Glandorf (1);10-1;130 5, Fredericktown;10-0;81 6, N. Robinson Col. Crawford;10-0;71 7, Sardinia Eastern;11-1;67 8, Cin. Country Day;10-0;58 9, Beverly Ft. Frye;7-1;38 10, Proctorville Fairland;7-3;34

Others receiving 12 or more points: Centerburg 22. Frankfort Adena 18. Cin. Taft 15. Wheelersburg 15. Collins Western Reserve 14. Jamestown Greeneview (1) 12. Metamora Evergreen 12.<

DIVISION IV

1, Antwerp (12);9-0;178 2, Kalida (1);11-1;139 3, New Boston Glenwood (1);10-1;135 4, Botkins (2);11-0;121 5, Columbus Grove;5-1;71 6, Ottoville;9-1;70 7, Tol. Christian;7-1;67 8, Cin. College Prep;6-1;65 9, New Madison Tri-Village (1);12-0;39 10, Richmond Hts. (2);1-3;28

Others receiving 12 or more points: Glouster Trimble 27. Van Wert Lincolnview 17. Stewart Federal Hocking 13. Norwalk St. Paul 12.<