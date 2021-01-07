SSU’s Snow wins NAIA National POW

PORTSMOUTH — Shawnee State junior guard Brandie Snow became the fourth player in program history to win NAIA National Player of the Week honors, as her 35-point, 13-rebound and seven-assist effort against Cumberlands (Ky.) was rewarded by the national office on Tuesday afternoon.

Snow, who posted the highest single-game scoring total in the Mid-South Conference in the eight-point win, notched the seventh-highest single-game scoring total in the country as well.

Her game-high 13 rebounds allowed the Hartville native to notch the 10th double-double of her career.

Through 12 games during the 2020-21 season, Snow leads the Shawnee State women’s basketball team in 11 different categories:

Points per game (17.5)

Total points (210)

Total assists (44)

Assists per game (3.7)

Total steals (44)

Steals per game (3.7)

Free throws made (45)

Free throws attempted (56)

Free throw percentage (80.4)

Tied for team lead in rebounds (82)

Tied for team lead in rebounds per game (6.8)

From a conference standpoint, Snow leads the MSC in steals, sits second in the MSC in points scored and assists, and is fourth in points per game.

The award marks the fourth SSU women’s basketball player to win the honor.

Snow joins SSU alum Ali Zieverink (Feb. 6, 2016) as the lone players to have won the award since 2000.

Jenni Wessel — who won the award twice (Jan. 6, 1994 and Jan. 22, 1995) — and Vernita Provitt (Jan. 14, 1996) are the additional SSU women’s basketball players to have claimed national player of the week acclaim.

For more information on SSU Bears Athletics, visit www.ssubears.com or visit the Twitter and Facebook pages at https://twitter.com/SSUBears and https://www.facebook.com/SSUBears. For more information on how to join the SSU Bear Club or for sponsorship of specific SSU players or events, visit https://givetossu.com/bear-club and https://givetossu.com/sponsorthebears.