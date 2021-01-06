Ohio girls basketball AP Poll — January 5

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school girl’s basketball polls with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, and total points:

DIVISION I

1, Newark (6);8-0;130 2, Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (8);8-0;94 3, Tol. Notre Dame;2-0;84 4, Reynoldsburg;3-0;63 5, Centerville;6-0;52 6, Can. Glenoak;7-2;51 7, Huber Hts. Wayne;6-0;39 (tie) Mason;6-0;39 9, Sylvania Northview;4-0;37 10, Bellbrook (1);8-1;36

Others receiving 12 or more points: N. Can. Hoover 35. Pataskala Watkins Memorial 33. Cin. Princeton 33. Perrysburg 28. Pickerington Cent. 19. Miamisburg 14. Trenton Edgewood 14.<

DIVISION II

1, Napoleon (5);7-1;87 2, Circleville (2);5-1;77 3, Alliance Marlington (2);9-1;76 4, Thornville Sheridan (3);6-0;65 5, Lima Bath;9-1;56 6, Granville;8-1;54 (tie) Tipp City Tippecanoe (1);7-0;54 8, McArthur Vinton County;8-0;52 9, Shaker Hts. Laurel (1);5-1;43 10, St. Bernard Roger Bacon;8-1;36

Others receiving 12 or more points: Bryan 33. Plain City Jonathan Alder 25. Dresden Tri-Valley (1) 24. Poland Seminary 23. Canal Fulton NW 18. Perry 16. Norton 14. Bellevue 13.<

DIVISION III

1, Ottawa-Glandorf (4);10-0;103 2, Cardington-Lincoln;9-0;61 3, Berlin Hiland (5);11-0;58 4, Cols. Africentric (2);0-0;57 (tie) Albany Alexander;7-0;57 6, Findlay Liberty-Benton;8-1;55 7, Worthington Christian;7-1;53 8, W. Liberty-Salem (2);10-0;50 9, Sardinia Eastern;8-0;40 10, Willard;8-0;39

Others receiving 12 or more points: Elyria Cath. 37. Beverly Ft. Frye (1) 33. Cin. Purcell Marian (1) 29. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 29. Bloomdale Elmwood 23. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 22. Wheelersburg 16. Sherwood Fairview 16.<

DIVISION IV

1, Sugar Grove Berne Union (2);9-0;101 2, Ft. Loramie (7);10-0;97 3, Minster (2);8-1;85 4, Newark Cath. (1);4-0;66 5, New Washington Buckeye Cent. (2);9-0;61 6, Portsmouth Notre Dame;7-1;44 7, New Knoxville;7-0;39 8, Peebles;5-0;38 (tie) Lancaster Fisher Cath.;6-0;38 10, Tol. Christian;4-2;36

Others receiving 12 or more points: Glouster Trimble 32. Danville 32. Xenia Legacy Christian Academy (1) 29. New Madison Tri-Village 28. Ottoville 23. E. Can. 21. Maria Stein Marion Local 18. Berlin Center W. Reserve 13.<