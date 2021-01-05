BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD — January 4

Girls Basketball

Notre Dame 58, Western 33

LATHAM — The Notre Dame Lady Titans returned to Southern Ohio Conference Division I competition on Monday night, and returned to their winning ways with a 58-33 road victory at Western.

The win was Notre Dame’s sixth in as many tilts in the SOC I — as the Lady Titans’ remarkable league winning streak now stands at 82.

Notre Dame is now 8-1 overall.

The Lady Titans took a 16-6 advantage at the first stop, staked a 39-13 halftime advantage, and led 49-26 following three frames.

Ava Hassel hit for 24 points to pace the winners and all scorers, dropping in 11 total field goals including two of the five Lady Titans’ triples.

Seven other players also scored at least two points, including Claire Detwiller with eight and Annie Detwiller with six.

A trio of Titans —Isabel Cassidy, Kamron Bradford and Ella Kirby —canned five points apiece, and all three bagged a three-point goal.

Annabelle Ball with a fourth-quarter field goal and free throw, and Gracie Ashley with a fourth-quarter bucket, rounded out the Notre Dame scoring.

Five Lady Indians scored and two reached double figures, including Kenzi Ferneau finishing with 15 points on five made three-pointers.

Alicia Francis chipped in 10 points —on four field goals and 2-of-3 freebies.

The Lady Titans’ league bout against Clay on Thursday (Jan. 7) has been postponed, meaning their next scheduled contest is set for next Monday night (Jan. 11) at Symmes Valley.

Coal Grove 91, Portsmouth 14

COAL GROVE —The Coal Grove Lady Hornets held a 53-4 halftime lead over the visiting Portsmouth Lady Trojans, and won 91-14 in an Ohio Valley Conference contest on Monday night.

The loss left the Lady Trojans at 1-3, and 0-3 in the OVC.

Only two Lady Trojans scored points —Emily Cheatham with eight on three field goals and two free throws and Jermya Powell with six on three baskets.

Coal Grove, which raised its record to 11-1 (6-1 OVC) and is the defending conference champion, was paced by Abbey Hicks with 20 points and Addi Dillow with 18.

The Lady Trojans travel to South Point on Thursday for another OVC affair.

Oak Hill 56, Portsmouth West 48

Northwest 32, Minford 30

Wheelersburg 72, South Webster 52

Waverly at Valley, ppd.

Green at Clay, ppd.

Ironton St. Joe at East, ppd.

New Boston at Symmes Valley, ppd.

Staff Report

