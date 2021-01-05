2nd-half rally pushes Oak Hill past West

WEST PORTSMOUTH — Entering their game on Monday versus visiting Oak Hill, the Portsmouth West Lady Senators were hoping to be the ones to halt the Lady Oaks’ current winning streak.

Winning a tied-for Southern Ohio Conference Division II-best four consecutive since their last loss to Northwest on Dec. 19, the Lady Oaks would need to go to West Portsmouth and defeat the Lady Senators — which themselves hadn’t lost since Dec. 10 (three wins in a row).

Despite holding a five-point halftime lead over their guests (30-25), the Lady Senators managed just five field goals and 18 points in the second half — falling to Oak Hill 56-48 on their home court.

In fact, West had just one made attempt in the final eight minutes — a Charlie Jo Howard bucket to cut Oak Hill’s lead to 51-48 with 41.3 seconds to play.

Oak Hill managed just four field goals in the fourth, but knocked down its free throws at an 8-of-12 clip to help seal the win.

After the game, West coach Megan Artrip felt her team needed to do a better job of capitalizing on its trips on the offensive end rather than turn the ball over.

“Offensively, the first half we scored points in the paint and had fast break points,” Artrip said. “The second half we weren’t as successful in the paint and had too many turnovers in the fourth quarter.”

For the game, West unofficially forced 17 Oak Hill turnovers, the majority of which came in the first half, while committing 10 themselves.

The Lady Oaks outrebounded the Lady Senators 31-24, despite not winning the turnover margin.

In the first half, West thrived off Oak Hill turnovers — which helped it build its lead to as large as five by the halftime break.

Freshman Emma Sayre scored eight of her team-high 11 points in the first half, while sophomore Maelynn Howell had seven of her nine in the first 16 minutes.

“The first half we forced a lot turnovers and had very minimal turnovers. We controlled the first half, but could never get more than a five-point lead,” Artrip said. “The second half we held (Chloe) Chambers and (Baylee) Howell to only eight points, but let some others get loose and they converted some big buckets in crucial times.”

The Lady Oaks put three scorers in double figures, led by junior Brooke Howard’s game-high 16.

Howard scored 13 of those in the final period, accounting for over 75-percent of Oak Hill’s offense in the fourth on three field goals and six free throws.

Senior Olivia Clarkson added 14 points including eight in the second half, while junior Baylee Howell scored 13 with three made threes.

“Moving forward, we have to turn forced turnovers into points,” Artrip said. “We have to play four complete quarters.”

West is back in action on Thursday (Jan. 7), when it will travel to Waverly for another SOC II contest.

The Lady Senators defeated the Lady Tigers 51-44 in both teams’ opening league game of the 2020-21 season.

* * *

Oak Hill 14 11 14 17 — 56

Ports. West 15 15 12 6 — 48

OAK HILL 56 (6-3, 5-2 SOC II)

Baylee Howell 4 2-2 13, Tamron McCain 2 0-0 4, Chloe Chambers 2 3-4 7, Brooke Howard 4 7-10 16, Jordan Howard 0 0-0 0, Kyla Simmonds 1 0-0 2, Olivia Clarkson 4 6-8 14, Emily Doss 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 17 18-24 56; Three-point field goals: 4 (Baylee Howell 3, Brooke Howard 1)

PORTSMOUTH WEST 48 (6-4, 5-3 SOC II)

Maelynn Howell 3 3-5 9, Abby Adkins 0 0-0 0, Eden Cline 2 7-9 12, Sydney McDermott 0 0-0 0, Haley Coleman 1 0-0 2, Emma Sayre 5 1-2 11, Lexi Deaver 3 0-0 7, Charlie Jo Howard 1 2-4 4, Keima Bennett 1 1-2 3; TOTALS 16 14-22 48; Three-point field goals: 2 (Lexi Deaver and Eden Cline 1 apiece)

Portsmouth West freshman Emma Sayre (21) defends Oak Hill junior Brooke Howard (11) during the Lady Senators’ 56-48 home loss to the Lady Oaks in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/01/web1_IMG_7402.jpg Portsmouth West freshman Emma Sayre (21) defends Oak Hill junior Brooke Howard (11) during the Lady Senators’ 56-48 home loss to the Lady Oaks in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

