Ohio boys basketball AP Poll — January 4

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, and total points:

DIVISION I 1, Cin. Moeller (8) 5-1 112 2, Hilliard Bradley (3) 5-0 89 3, Can. McKinley 4-2 78 4, Gahanna Lincoln (1) 6-0 74 5, Huber Hts. Wayne 5-0 41 (tie) Massillon Jackson (1) 9-0 41 7, Cle. St. Ignatius 5-3 39 8, Lakewood St. Edward 4-0 37 9, Cin. Elder 6-0 35 10, Lancaster (1) 6-1 34 (tie) Miamisburg 8-1 34

Others receiving 12 or more points: Westerville Cent. 33. Sylvania Northview 20. Findlay 18. Centerville (1) 17. Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 14.

DIVISION II 1, Lima Shawnee (5) 10-0 115 2, Akr. SVSM (8) 6-1 108 3, Rossford 7-0 57 4, Hamilton Ross (1) 7-0 56 5, Delaware Buckeye Valley 6-0 55 (tie) Plain City Jonathan Alder 4-0 55 7, Tipp City Tippecanoe (1) 5-0 40 8, Vincent Warren 5-1 33 8, Warrensville Hts. 4-1 33 10, Waverly 4-0 28 (tie) Byesville Meadowbrook 6-1 28

Others receiving 12 or more points: Akr. Buchtel 27. Jackson 25. Batavia 24. Heath 22. Shelby 17. Wauseon 14.

DIVISION III 1, Worthington Christian (12) 8-0 147 2, Canal Win. Harvest Prep (2) 6-0 102 3, Ottawa-Glandorf 8-1 82 4, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (1) 5-0 59 5, Metamora Evergreen 9-1 47 6, Fredericktown 8-0 46 7, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 8-0 42 8, Sardinia Eastern 7-0 37 9, Cin. Country Day 7-0 36 10, Beverly Ft. Frye 7-1 28

Others receiving 12 or more points: Wheelersburg 26. Johnstown-Monroe 24. McConnelsville Morgan 22. Proctorville Fairland 20. Cin. N. College Hill 20. Collins Western Reserve 17. Cols. Ready 16. Casstown Miami E. 15.

DIVISION IV 1, Antwerp (4) 8-0 106 2, Kalida (3) 9-1 79 3, New Boston Glenwood (1) 8-1 78 4, Botkins (2) 8-0 54 5, Columbus Grove (1) 5-1 51 6, Cin. College Prep 5-0 49 7, Tol. Christian 5-1 46 8, Ottoville 7-1 44 9, Glouster Trimble 5-1 43 10, Richmond Hts. (2) 1-3 40

Others receiving 12 or more points: Old Fort 33. Leipsic 33. Cardington-Lincoln 32. Norwalk St. Paul (1) 30. Cedarville (1) 28. Tiffin Calvert 20. Greenwich S. Cent. 16. Minster 12.

