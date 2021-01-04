Blizzard of buckets

SOUTH WEBSTER — The South Webster Jeeps needed their snow shovels after Saturday’s Southern Ohio Conference Division II home game versus Northwest.

That’s because the Jeeps — now 5-3 (2-3 SOC II) after a 54-47 triumph over the Mohawks — picked up key scoring contributions from junior Brady Blizzard and sophomore Jaren Lower, as well as winning the second and fourth quarters.

Blizzard connected on a game-high four threes as part of his 18-point effort, while Lower added 11 points on four field goals and a single free throw in his role off the bench.

Junior guard Trae Zimmerman scored a game-high 22 points for the Jeeps — 11 coming in each half of play.

“Brady Blizzard, what’s funny is I don’t want to say he stepped up tonight — he steps up every night for us,” South Webster coach Brenton Cole said, after the game. “He was hitting some shots so he scores 18, but every game he plays hard and gets rebounds with his hustle. Jaren Lower coming in off the bench provided us with some instant offense — that makes them notice they have to come out and guard him and open things up for us.”

South Webster built an early lead in the second quarter — when it held Northwest to just eight points while scoring 18 of its own to take a 31-21 lead into halftime.

The Mohawks responded quickly, however, winning the third period 18-9 to cut the Jeeps’ lead to 40-39 entering the final period.

Northwest (2-3, 1-2 SOC II) even took a lead as part of a 16-2 run, going ahead 37-34 with two minutes to play in the quarter — and 10 to play in the game.

Mohawks freshmen Connor Lintz and Jay Jenkins scored six apiece in the third to help Northwest take what would ultimately be its final lead.

Cole said that the changes his team needed to make to win the game came at the right time — just as Northwest hoped to expand its advantage.

“I really felt like we needed to move the ball more and quit dribbling so much,” Cole said. “Move the ball, get some cuts and curls so we’re shooting layups instead of threes. Thought we did a better job of that in the fourth.”

Again Cole’s group got defensive in the back end of the half, holding Northwest to eight fourth-quarter points.

Unofficially, South Webster forced 14 Mohawk turnovers, while committing just nine of its own.

And, despite a size advantage favoring Northwest, the Jeeps trailed in the rebounding margin by just three at 23-20.

“They say we fight and claw to get victories, I’m proud of my guys for playing tough,” Cole said. “Getting on loose balls, getting tips and deflections, rebounds.”

South Webster’s previously-scheduled SOC II game versus Oak Hill for Tuesday (Jan. 5) has been postponed to Saturday, Jan. 16.

Instead, the Jeeps will travel to Portsmouth West this Friday for their first matchup of the season with the Senators.

“We’ll come in here and work, and that’s what’s good about these guys. We’ve already had one break, cancellations — they still come in and work,” Cole said. “They come in, get the job done and feed off each other’s hard work.”

Similarly, Northwest’s next scheduled contest is set for this Wednesday night — a makeup home game versus Portsmouth West before it will host Waverly two days later.

Northwest 13 8 18 8 — 47

South Webster 13 18 9 14 — 54

NORTHWEST 47 (2-3, 1-2 SOC II)

Connor Lintz 7 6-8 20, Dakota Secrest 0 0-0 0, Kyle Butler 0 0-0 0, Landen Smith 3 0-2 7, Jay Jenkins 3 1-2 10, Brayden Campbell 0 4-4 4, Tanner Bolin 0 0-0 0, Brycen Carver 0 0-0 0, Austin Newman 3 0-0 6, Caleb Scoggins 0 0-0 0; TOTALS: 16 11-16 47; Three-point field goals: 4 (Jay Jenkins 3, Landen Smith 1)

SOUTH WEBSTER 54 (5-3, 2-3 SOC II)

Connor Bender 0 0-0 0, Trae Zimmerman 6 9-12 22, Jaren Lower 4 1-2 11, Cam Carpenter 1 0-0 3, Brady Blizzard 6 2-4 18, Myles Beasley 0 0-0 0, Zander Rawlins 0 0-0 0, Will Collins 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 17 12-18 54; Three-point field goals: 8 (Brady Blizzard 4, Jaren Lower 2, Trae Zimmerman and Carpenter 1 apiece)

Jeeps top Mohawks in SOC II play

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

