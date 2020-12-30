Madden named AP 2nd-team All-American

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall redshirt senior Cain Madden was selected as a second-team All-American on Tuesday by the Associated Press.

The South Webster native — and former Minford High School standout — piled up 64 knockdown blocks in 2020 along the Thundering Herd’s offensive line — en route to first-team All-Conference USA honors.

Last week, Pro Football Focus named him a first-team All-American, citing his 93.4 run-blocking grade to go with zero sacks and hits allowed.

Madden, who played right guard for Marshall, helped power the offensive unit to 18 rushing touchdowns this season — a figure that was tied for second in Conference USA.

The Thundering Herd also finished second in the league in scoring offense at 28.5 points per contest.

The last Marshall student-athlete to earn All-America honors from the Associated Press was defensive end Vinny Curry in 2011 (also second team).