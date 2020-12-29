Holden named Horizon League POW

INDIANAPOLIS/DAYTON — Wright State men’s basketball sophomore Tanner Holden — the former Wheelersburg High School standout — has been named the Horizon League’s Player of the Week, the league announced on Monday afternoon.

Holden is coming off of back-to-back double-digit scoring games as the Raiders tallied a pair of home victories over the weekend.

Holden was also named the Horizon League’s player of the week by College Sports Madness, the publication announced earlier Monday.

Holden shot 67-percent for the weekend as he recorded games of 18 and 19 points in Wright State’s two wins over Green Bay.

Holden recorded his first double-double of the season with 18 points and 10 rebounds on Saturday, before tying his season-high with 19 points on Sunday — adding eight rebounds in the victory.

He finished the weekend with 75 minutes played, tallying 37 combined points on 14-of-21 shooting and was 9-of-10 from the free-throw stripe, while pulling down 18 total rebounds, adding four assists, three steals and a block.

Holden has scored in double figures in six of Wright State’s seven contests, including the last five — with three 19-point games in that stretch.

He’s averaging 15.3 points per game, which is second on the roster, and is one of five players averaging double figures.

In addition to his scoring, Holden is averaging 7.3 rebounds per game and is shooting 60-percent from the floor, while averaging 35 minutes a contest.

Wright State is 6-1 overall and 4-0 in Horizon League play.

Winners of six in a row, the Raiders head back on the road for the second time in league play and begin the 2021 calendar year with two games at Oakland on Jan. 1 and 2.

This is Wright State’s second Horizon Player of the Week honor this season, as Holden joins Loudon Love with the recognition.

Love earned the weekly award on Dec. 14.