More schedule changes for SSU WBB

PORTSMOUTH — The women’s basketball program at Shawnee State University has made additional schedule alterations, as announced by the program on Tuesday afternoon.

Shawnee State is moving up its home contest against Thomas More, which was scheduled for Monday, Jan. 4, to Wednesday, Dec. 23.

The Bears and Saints will play at 1 p.m. in the Mid-South Conference tilt.

In addition, the Bears’ non-conference contest against St. Francis (Ind.) has been cancelled.

For more information on SSU Bears Athletics, visit www.ssubears.com or visit the Twitter and Facebook pages at https://twitter.com/SSUBears and https://www.facebook.com/SSUBears. For more information on how to join the SSU Bear Club or for sponsorship of specific SSU players or events, visit https://givetossu.com/bear-club and https://givetossu.com/sponsorthebears.