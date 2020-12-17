Lady Mohawks win over Eastern

McDERMOTT — The Northwest Lady Mohawks got back to basketball on Wednesday, and got back to winning in the Southern Ohio Conference Division II.

After previously playing last 10 days ago, and losing a close encounter against visiting West for their only loss, the Mohawks returned home — and returned to SOC II action —with a 54-37 victory over Eastern.

The Mohawks are now 3-1, and 2-1 in the SOC II, as league games last Thursday at Wheelersburg and on Monday at South Webster were postponed.

The matchup against Eastern was a makeup affair, as Northwest’s 54 points established a season-high — eclipsing its season-opening 53 in its non-league triumph over Clay.

Against Eastern, senior Haidyn Wamsley poured in a game-high 20 points, including an old-fashioned three-point play in the final quarter.

It was one of Wamsley’s five two-point goals, as she also accounted for three of the squad’s seven three-pointers.

Wamsley was the only Lady Mohawk in double figures, as two others —Valerie Copas and Ava Jenkins —netted nine.

Jenkins scored all nine of her points in the second half, including a pair of three-pointers and a split of third-quarter free throws.

Copas connected on a first-quarter three, part of three first-period Northwest three-balls and 17 first-period points.

Wamsley, who scored seven in the second quarter, and fellow senior Terah Webb were responsible for the other first-quarter treys.

Webb tacked on a fourth-quarter deuce for five points, as Kloe Montgomery also scored five —on two baskets and a split of second-stanza foul shots.

Reagan Lewis rounded out the Mohawk scoring with three buckets for six points, as Northwest also scored 17 points in the third — and led 42-29.

The Lady Mohawks held advantages of 17-8 after one and 25-19 at the half.

Four Eagles reached the scoring column, including Abby Cochenour, who tied Wamsley with 20 points on six total field goals and 7-of-12 free throws.

She scored 15 of Eastern’s 19 first-half points, including a second-period three-pointer.

Addison Cochenour — on one first-quarter two, two more third-frame baskets and a pair of fourth-period trifectas —chipped in a dozen.

Kelsey Helphenstine with a second-quarter bucket, and Skylar White with a third-quarter field goal and freebie, rounded out the Eagles.

Northwest will return home, and return to SOC II play, bright and early on Saturday (Dec. 19) morning with another makeup matchup against Oak Hill.

Tip time is set for 10 a.m.

Northwest senior Haidyn Wamsley (13) scored a game-high 20 points in leading the Lady Mohawks to a 54-37 Southern Ohio Conference Division II girls basketball victory over visiting Eastern on Wednesday. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/12/web1_12-17-20-NW-Wamsley.jpg Northwest senior Haidyn Wamsley (13) scored a game-high 20 points in leading the Lady Mohawks to a 54-37 Southern Ohio Conference Division II girls basketball victory over visiting Eastern on Wednesday. Paul Boggs | Daily Times

Staff report

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved