Onu wins MBB program’s second-ever national POTW honor

For just the second time in program history, the Shawnee State men’s basketball program collected NAIA National Player of the Week honors as senior big man EJ Onu’s historic triple-double allowed the Cleveland native to obtain the NAIA’s top weekly honor as announced by national officials Tuesday morning.

Onu, who posted the first triple-double dating back to at least the 2003-04 program for the season, posted the fourth triple-double in the NAIA during the 2020-21 season, joining Kentucky Christian’s Khyri Washington and LSU-Shreveport’s Kadavon Evans, who has notched two triple-doubles this season, with his 25-point, 13-block, 10-rebound barrage against Martin Methodist. The 25-point total was a career-high for Onu while the 13-block tally was a career-high and a school record.

Nationally, Onu, who was an Honorable Mention NAIA All-American in 2019-20, continues to make every case for not only earning NAIA All-American honors for the second week in a row, but earning higher standing at that.

Onu sits second in the country in blocks per game (4.9) and total blocks (39) and ranks 30th in field goal percentage (64) as of Tuesday, and is averaging career-highs in points per game (16.8), field goal percentage, and three-point field goal percentage (47.6).

With the weekly honor, Onu became the first player since Tyler Morgan won the national award during the week of Jan. 30, 2011. This adds on to a season where the Shawnee State men’s basketball program has earned three Mid-South Conference Player of the Week honors for the first time since the 2012-13 campaign.

