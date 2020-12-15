West outpaces Minford in road win

MINFORD — Turning defense into offense.

That was how Portsmouth West earned a 69-48 road win over Minford in Monday’s Southern Ohio Conference Division II contest.

Unofficially, the Lady Senators forced the Lady Falcons into 19 turnovers in their home opener, while committing just 12 themselves.

That recipe of limiting Minford’s offensive chances was a key part of West’s gameplan, coach Megan Artrip said after the win.

“Our defensive intensity from the very start was incredible,” Artrip said. “That’s something this year we’ve really prided ourselves on. Tonight, our offense came along with it.”

Minford was without head coach Shane Davis on the sidelines of Monday’s game due to a COVID-19 quarantine — the Lady Falcons’ first game since Nov. 23 and also their home opener.

Minford also honored its four seniors— Ally Coriell, Livi Shonkwiler, Micah Thacker and Megan Johnson — as part of its Senior Night festivities ahead of time.

Lady Senators sophomore Maelynn Howell’s first-quarter performance helped jump-start West’s offensive production, as she scored 10 of its 19 points in the opening frame.

West connected on six made threes in the win — two each in the second and third quarters and one apiece in the first and fourth.

Sophomore Charlie Jo Howard connected on three of those makes, as she scored six of her 17 points in the Lady Senators’ 23-point third frame.

Coriell led the Lady Falcons with a team-high 14 on seven made field goals, while Shonkwiler had 13 on six makes.

An interesting stat of note, Minford did not make, or even attempt, a single free throw.

The Lady Senators, on the other hand, made 11 foul shots on 17 total attempts.

Coming out of halftime with a nine-point (33-24) lead, West expanded its advantage to 23 (56-33) by the end of the third — a key stretch in its run-up to capturing its second road league win of the season.

“We just wanted to continue doing the same things with our defense,” Artrip said of West’s third quarter. “Our main goal was to limit the amount of points in the post, and I think we did a great job of that.”

The 21-point win was a bounce-back of sorts — after the Lady Senators dropped their home contest with South Webster (47-43) last Thursday.

After improving to 4-3 (3-2 SOC II), West will now prepare to travel to Eastern on Thursday (Dec. 17) — seeking back-to-back league wins for the first time this season.

“Anytime that we can come out and compete, it’s a good night,” Artrip said. “Had a tough loss against a good South Webster team, just proud to see my girls come out with their intensity tonight on both ends.”

Minford is set to travel to Lucasville on Thursday — for a road contest against Valley in SOC II play.

West 19 14 23 13 — 69

Minford 13 11 9 15 — 48

WEST 69 (4-3, 3-2 SOC II)

Maelynn Howell 7 5-6 19, Elisha Andre 0 1-2 1, Abby Adkins 0 0-0 0, Eden Cline 3 3-4 11, Emily Moore 0 1-2 1, Haley Coleman 3 0-0 6, Emma Sayre 1 0-0 2, Lexi Deaver 4 1-3 10, Charlie Jo Howard 7 0-0 17, Mackenzie Boggs 0 0-0 0, Keima Bennett 1 0-0 2; TOTALS 26 11-17 69; Three-point field goals: 6 (Charlie Jo Howard 3, Eden Cline 2, Lexi Deaver 1)

MINFORD 48 (1-1, 1-1 SOC II)

Ally Coriell 7 0-0 14, Livi Shonkwiler 6 0-0 13, Micah Thacker 2 0-0 5, Megan Johnson 0 0-0 0, Jaden Cartee 1 0-0 2, Addyson Akers 1 0-0 3, Haley Knore 3 0-0 6, Sydney Mougey 2 0-0 5; TOTALS 22 0-0 48; Three-point field goals: 4 (Livi Shonkwiler, Addyson Akers, Micah Thacker and Sydney Mougey 1 apiece)

Minford senior Livi Shonkwiler (15) scored 11 second-half points in the Lady Falcons' 69-48 loss to West in SOC II play. West sophomore Maelynn Howell (1) defends Minford senior Ally Coriell (11) during the Lady Senators' 69-48 road win over the Lady Falcons in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play.

Lady Senators earn bounce-back victory

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

